Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Starlink Controversy In Manipur: Elon Musk’s Response To Alleged Misuse – Key Details Inside!

Elon Musk denied allegations of Starlink misuse in Manipur, clarifying that satellite beams are turned off over India. This follows the seizure of a Starlink device during security raids in the violence-hit region. Authorities suspect the device was smuggled via Myanmar.

Starlink Controversy In Manipur: Elon Musk’s Response To Alleged Misuse – Key Details Inside!

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has clarified that Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India. His statement came in response to claims that a Starlink device was being used in Manipur, where violence has escalated between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

During a recent operation, security forces seized internet devices along with weapons and ammunition in the Keirao Khunou area of Imphal East district. The Spear Corps of the Indian Army shared images of the seized items on their X (formerly Twitter) account, which included a device suspected to have a Starlink logo.

In their December 16 post, the Indian Army stated:

“Acting on specific intelligence, troops of #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps carried out joint search operations in the hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kagpokpi in #Manipur, in close coordination with @manipur_police and other security forces and recovered 29 weapons comprising of snipers, automatic weapons, rifles, pistols, country-made mortars, single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.”

Amid the post, a social media user commented, raising concerns about Starlink’s misuse:

“@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and helps control misuse of this technology.”

Musk promptly responded, calling the claim false and asserting, “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

Device Misuse Allegations

As reported by Reuters, two military officers who were part of the operation disclosed under anonymity that a device with the Starlink logo was found and suspected to be used by a militant group. The device, reportedly smuggled through Myanmar’s porous border, adds to growing concerns about Starlink being exploited in conflict zones.

The use of Starlink devices by rebel groups has been noted in various media reports, even though the company does not operate in Myanmar. Despite this, Musk’s Starlink remains unlicensed to operate in India.

Starlink and Smuggling Cases

This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding Starlink in India. On December 3, Reuters reported that Indian police were investigating drug smuggling activities where Starlink’s satellite internet devices were allegedly used to navigate high seas. Authorities linked the devices to a shipment of methamphetamine worth $4.25 billion that entered Indian waters.

Violence in Manipur

The ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in over 250 deaths and left thousands homeless. With rebel groups active in the region, concerns about the misuse of advanced internet technology like Starlink have heightened, prompting Musk’s clarification.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka President Meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Others During His Three-Day Visit To India

Filed under

Elon Musk Starlink India Elon Musk Starlink response Manipur violence news Starlink device misuse Starlink India controversy Starlink satellite internet India

