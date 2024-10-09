Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kolkata International Airport Welcomes The Largest Aircraft: Know More About Airbus Beluga XL

The Beluga XL, an upgraded version of the original Beluga ST, is designed primarily to carry oversized cargo, especially aircraft components.

Kolkata International Airport Welcomes The Largest Aircraft: Know More About Airbus Beluga XL

On Tuesday night, Kolkata International Airport made headlines by welcoming the Airbus Beluga XL, the largest aircraft in the Beluga series. This is a significant milestone, as it was the first time the airport has accommodated the XL version, having previously handled the smaller Beluga ST.

The Beluga XL landed at 10:43 PM after a flight from Bahrain International Airport. It was transporting essential equipment and parts to another Airbus facility in Tianjin, China. Due to its large size and specific requirements, Kolkata Airport was chosen as the only suitable location in eastern India for this “technical stop.” This stop allows the crew to rest in compliance with flight duty regulations and provides an opportunity for refueling.

The aircraft is scheduled to refuel on Wednesday evening before departing for Tianjin Binhai International Airport at around 5:50 PM, with three pilots and one engineer onboard.

What is the Beluga XL? 

The Beluga XL, an upgraded version of the original Beluga ST, is designed primarily to carry oversized cargo, especially aircraft components. It is primarily used to transport large parts, such as wings and fuselages, between Airbus’s production sites in Europe. This helps Airbus meet its production demands effectively.

This aircraft can carry about 51 tons of cargo, and its cargo hold is 30% larger than that of the Beluga ST. Notably, it can transport two A350 XWB wings simultaneously, while the Beluga ST could only carry one.

The Beluga XL measures about 63 meters (206 feet) long and has a wingspan of 60 meters (197 feet). Its distinctive bulbous shape resembles a Beluga whale, contributing to its recognizable look.

The aircraft made its first flight on July 19, 2018, and officially entered service in January 2020. Airbus has built six Beluga XLs to gradually replace the older Beluga ST models.

When fully loaded, the Beluga XL has a range of around 4,000 km (2,485 miles). While this range is suitable for transporting cargo between Airbus facilities, it is not designed for long-haul international operations.

ALSO READ: The Delhi HC Notifies On The Plea For Seeking Permission For Wangchuk To Protest

Filed under

airbus beluga xl BELUGA xl Kolkata airport

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox