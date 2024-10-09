Kolkata International Airport Welcomes The Largest Aircraft: Know More About Airbus Beluga XL

The Beluga XL, an upgraded version of the original Beluga ST, is designed primarily to carry oversized cargo, especially aircraft components.

On Tuesday night, Kolkata International Airport made headlines by welcoming the Airbus Beluga XL, the largest aircraft in the Beluga series. This is a significant milestone, as it was the first time the airport has accommodated the XL version, having previously handled the smaller Beluga ST.

The Beluga XL landed at 10:43 PM after a flight from Bahrain International Airport. It was transporting essential equipment and parts to another Airbus facility in Tianjin, China. Due to its large size and specific requirements, Kolkata Airport was chosen as the only suitable location in eastern India for this “technical stop.” This stop allows the crew to rest in compliance with flight duty regulations and provides an opportunity for refueling.

The aircraft is scheduled to refuel on Wednesday evening before departing for Tianjin Binhai International Airport at around 5:50 PM, with three pilots and one engineer onboard.

What is the Beluga XL?

The Beluga XL, an upgraded version of the original Beluga ST, is designed primarily to carry oversized cargo, especially aircraft components. It is primarily used to transport large parts, such as wings and fuselages, between Airbus’s production sites in Europe. This helps Airbus meet its production demands effectively.

This aircraft can carry about 51 tons of cargo, and its cargo hold is 30% larger than that of the Beluga ST. Notably, it can transport two A350 XWB wings simultaneously, while the Beluga ST could only carry one.

The Beluga XL measures about 63 meters (206 feet) long and has a wingspan of 60 meters (197 feet). Its distinctive bulbous shape resembles a Beluga whale, contributing to its recognizable look.

The aircraft made its first flight on July 19, 2018, and officially entered service in January 2020. Airbus has built six Beluga XLs to gradually replace the older Beluga ST models.

When fully loaded, the Beluga XL has a range of around 4,000 km (2,485 miles). While this range is suitable for transporting cargo between Airbus facilities, it is not designed for long-haul international operations.

ALSO READ: The Delhi HC Notifies On The Plea For Seeking Permission For Wangchuk To Protest