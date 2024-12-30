Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maharashtra: BTS Craze Crosses Line; 3 Minor Girls Stage Their Own Kidnapping To Meet K-Pop Band

In a surprising incident from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, 3 young girls have allegedly staged their own kidnapping in a bid to raise money for a trip to South Korea to meet the popular K-pop band BTS.

Maharashtra: BTS Craze Crosses Line; 3 Minor Girls Stage Their Own Kidnapping To Meet K-Pop Band

In a surprising incident from Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, three young girls have allegedly staged their own kidnapping in a bid to raise money for a trip to South Korea to meet the popular K-pop band BTS. The girls, aged 11 and 13, had devised this plan as a way to fund their dream journey.

Girls Found At Mohol Bus Stand, Maharashtra

On December 27, the Dharashiv police received an urgent call on their helpline. The caller claimed that three girls had been forcibly taken away in a school van from Omerga taluka. Acting quickly, the police traced the call to a woman who was traveling on a state transport bus heading from Omerga to Pune. They coordinated with local authorities and tracked the bus as it passed through the Mohol area in Solapur district

With assistance from a local shopkeeper at the Mohol bus stand, the police managed to locate the three girls on the bus. They were safely escorted off the vehicle and taken to a nearby police station for further questioning. The Omerga police team arrived at the station along with the girls’ parents, who were relieved to find their daughters safe

Wanted To Earn Money To Meet BTS Band Members

The following day, during questioning, the girls revealed their true intentions behind the staged kidnapping. They explained that they had planned to travel to Pune to find work and earn money for their trip to South Korea, where they hoped to meet BTS members. This revelation highlighted their admiration for the globally renowned K-pop band, which has captured the hearts of many young fans around the world

BTS: K-Pop Boy Band

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2010 and has since become a cultural phenomenon. The group consists of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their catchy music and engaging performances have garnered them a massive fanbase known as “ARMY,” particularly among young audiences

ALSO READ: Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family As Father Touches His Feet In Gratitude

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

Kerala Set To Launch Groundbreaking Urban Policy For The Next 25 Years

Kerala Set To Launch Groundbreaking Urban Policy For The Next 25 Years

Entertainment

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox