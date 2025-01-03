Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Man Enters Lion’s Cave To Impress Girlfriend Accidentally Films His Own Death

A shocking incident has unfolded in a private zoo in Parkent district, Tashkent Region, Uzbekistan, where a zookeeper was mauled to death by three lions.

Man Enters Lion’s Cave To Impress Girlfriend Accidentally Films His Own Death

A shocking incident has unfolded in a private zoo in Parkent district, Tashkent Region, Uzbekistan, where a zookeeper was mauled to death by three lions. The man, identified as 44-year-old F. Iriskulov, entered the lions’ den early in the morning to record a video of himself in an attempt to impress his girlfriend. Unfortunately, his stunt ended in tragedy, and the event was unintentionally documented by the victim.

According to reports, Iriskulov was working the night shift at the private zoo when he decided to enter the lion’s enclosure at around 5 am. In an effort to impress his girlfriend, he recorded a video while opening the padlocked gate to the lion’s den and approached the big cats, who were sitting calmly at first. The video shows Iriskulov stroking one of the lions’ mane and even calling the animal by name, “Simba,” in an attempt to calm it.

The Lion’s Sudden Attack

Initially, the video captured no signs of aggression from the lions. However, within moments, one of the lions lunged at Iriskulov, attacking him. He can be heard shouting “Be quiet, be quiet,” as the animal began its assault. Tragically, this would be the last moment captured on his camera, as he was mauled to death by the lions.

The local police issued a statement detailing the incident. They confirmed that the three lions, who were kept in a single cage, escaped into the zoo’s courtyard. Once in the courtyard, the lions attacked Iriskulov, leading to severe injuries. The zookeeper later succumbed to his wounds. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

The Role of the Private Zoo

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety protocols at private zoos. Iriskulov’s actions, though highly risky and ill-advised, highlight a larger issue about the security measures in place when handling wild animals. Investigators are likely to probe the zoo’s security standards, the handling of the animals, and whether proper precautions were followed.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by wild animals, even in controlled environments. While Iriskulov’s actions were reckless, the loss of life is a sobering moment for those working in wildlife management and zoos. It also calls attention to the importance of maintaining strict safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read More : Humans Of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta Ditches Luxury Leather Goods in Embrace of Cruelty-Free Fashion

Filed under

Man Enters Lion's Cave To Impress Girlfriend

Advertisement

Also Read

Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025: When And Where To Watch In India?

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025: When And Where To Watch In India?

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

Entertainment

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox