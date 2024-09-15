Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Meet Moo Deng: The Viral Baby Hippo Captivating Hearts Worldwide

Moo Deng’s small size and expressive features make her look like a character straight out of a Pokémon game.

Meet Moo Deng: The Viral Baby Hippo Captivating Hearts Worldwide

If you haven’t come across Moo Deng, the adorable baby pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, on your social media feeds, you’re missing out. This 2-month-old pygmy hippo, affectionately named Moo Deng (which means ‘bouncy pig’ in Thai), has become a sensation online, captivating millions with her charming antics.

Moo Deng’s small size and expressive features make her look like a character straight out of a Pokémon game. Her playful interactions, such as her delight at being sprayed with water and her endearing reactions when a zookeeper lifts her, have gone viral. This surge in popularity has significantly enhanced the zoo’s social media presence. The baby hippo has inspired fan art, memes, and even branded merchandise. Sephora has jumped on the bandwagon, promoting a campaign with the playful slogan, “Wear your blush like a baby hippo.”

Atthapon Nundee, a 31-year-old zookeeper at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, started sharing videos of the zoo animals during the pandemic. While Moo Deng’s popularity has been boosted by tourists, her lively personality has played a significant role in her viral fame. “When Moo Deng was born, I aimed to make her famous. I never anticipated that her fame would extend beyond Thailand,” Atthapon told The Guardian. Moo Deng’s playful nature aligns perfectly with her nickname, ‘bouncy’. Her siblings also have unique names related to pork dishes: her half-sister Moo Wan (Thai sweet pork), another half-sister Pha Lor (pork belly stew), and her brother Moo Tun (stewed pork).

Despite her newfound fame, Moo Deng has faced challenges from overly enthusiastic visitors. Reports of people throwing food and disturbing her for attention have raised concerns. In response, the zoo has installed CCTV cameras and urged visitors to respect the animals. Pygmy hippos are critically endangered, with fewer than 3,000 estimated to remain in the wild, according to a 1993 study. Native to West Africa, they face threats from habitat loss due to human activities. Atthapon hopes Moo Deng’s popularity will increase awareness about the species and encourage people to support conservation efforts.

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro

Filed under

Moo Deng

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox