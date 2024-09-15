If you haven’t come across Moo Deng, the adorable baby pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, on your social media feeds, you’re missing out. This 2-month-old pygmy hippo, affectionately named Moo Deng (which means ‘bouncy pig’ in Thai), has become a sensation online, captivating millions with her charming antics.

Moo Deng’s small size and expressive features make her look like a character straight out of a Pokémon game. Her playful interactions, such as her delight at being sprayed with water and her endearing reactions when a zookeeper lifts her, have gone viral. This surge in popularity has significantly enhanced the zoo’s social media presence. The baby hippo has inspired fan art, memes, and even branded merchandise. Sephora has jumped on the bandwagon, promoting a campaign with the playful slogan, “Wear your blush like a baby hippo.”

Atthapon Nundee, a 31-year-old zookeeper at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, started sharing videos of the zoo animals during the pandemic. While Moo Deng’s popularity has been boosted by tourists, her lively personality has played a significant role in her viral fame. “When Moo Deng was born, I aimed to make her famous. I never anticipated that her fame would extend beyond Thailand,” Atthapon told The Guardian. Moo Deng’s playful nature aligns perfectly with her nickname, ‘bouncy’. Her siblings also have unique names related to pork dishes: her half-sister Moo Wan (Thai sweet pork), another half-sister Pha Lor (pork belly stew), and her brother Moo Tun (stewed pork).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง (@khamoo.andthegang)

Despite her newfound fame, Moo Deng has faced challenges from overly enthusiastic visitors. Reports of people throwing food and disturbing her for attention have raised concerns. In response, the zoo has installed CCTV cameras and urged visitors to respect the animals. Pygmy hippos are critically endangered, with fewer than 3,000 estimated to remain in the wild, according to a 1993 study. Native to West Africa, they face threats from habitat loss due to human activities. Atthapon hopes Moo Deng’s popularity will increase awareness about the species and encourage people to support conservation efforts.

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro