Mother Teresa’s Birthday 2024: Remembering The Great Person from India

As the world celebrates the 114th birthday of Mother Teresa on August 26, 2024, India reflects on the enduring legacy of one of its most revered figures. She was born in Skopje (now in North Macedonia) on August 26, 1910, Mother Teresa’s journey to becoming a global icon of compassion and charity began with her mission to serve the poorest of the poor in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

Mother Teresa, known in her lifetime as Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, was inspired by her religious calling and dedicated her life to humanitarian work. In 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, a congregation focused on serving the “hungry, the naked, the homeless, the blind, the lepers, all those people who feel unwanted, unloved, uncared for throughout society, people that have become a burden to the society and are shunned by everyone.” Her organization quickly grew, expanding its reach to over 130 countries and providing aid to the sick, orphaned, and dying.

The True Meaning Of Selfless Service by Mother Teresa.. #HBDAnnaiTherasa #MotherTeresa pic.twitter.com/e1skzBYpSu — Nature of Earth 🌍🌎🌏 (@NatureinEarth2) August 26, 2024

Mother Teresa’s work earned her numerous accolades, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Her selfless service was a beacon of hope for countless individuals around the globe, emphasizing the importance of empathy and social justice. She was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2003 and canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016.

In India, Mother Teresa is celebrated as a national treasure. Her humanitarian work revolutionized the way the country addresses poverty and healthcare. The Missionaries of Charity continue to run hospices, orphanages, and schools, providing critical services to those in need. Her influence extends beyond her death, as her teachings and charitable principles continue to inspire many across the nation.

On her birthday this year, India pays tribute to Mother Teresa through various commemorative events. In Kolkata, the heart of her mission, special prayer services and memorial gatherings are held at the Missionaries of Charity’s headquarters. Schools and community centers across the country participate in activities that honor her legacy, including charity drives, educational programs, and special prayers.

The government and various organizations also use this occasion to promote her ideals of compassion and service. Awards and recognition programs are often aligned with her principles, emphasizing the importance of philanthropy and community service.

Mother Teresa’s birthday serves as a poignant reminder of her extraordinary contributions and the enduring impact of her mission. Her life’s work exemplifies the power of kindness and selfless service, resonating deeply within India and around the world. As India celebrates her legacy, it is an opportunity for all to reflect on the values she championed and to continue her mission of love and care for the less fortunate.