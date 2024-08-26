Sanjay Roy Polygraph Test: What Did Sanjay Roy Reveal? Suspect In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

The report, citing sources, noted that Roy appeared "nervous and uneasy" during the interrogation. The lie detector test revealed several "false and unconvincing answers," as reported.

Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, reportedly stated during a polygraph test on August 25 that he found the victim already dead when he saw her and fled out of fear, according to a Times of India report.

The report, citing sources, noted that Roy appeared “nervous and uneasy” during the interrogation. The lie detector test revealed several “false and unconvincing answers,” as reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the polygraph test on Roy, who is accused in the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. CCTV footage allegedly captured Roy entering the emergency building at 4 a.m. on the day of the incident while wearing a Bluetooth device. The device was missing when he left 40 minutes later and was later discovered near the victim’s body. Police matched it with Roy’s cellphone, linking him to the crime.

The lie detector test was administered at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail, where Roy is held.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, uses a machine to measure physiological responses during questioning. The American Psychological Association notes that while the test aims to determine whether someone has committed a crime, it does not measure honesty.

According to another report by TOI, Roy became emotional when questioned by the judge about his willingness to undergo the polygraph test. He claimed in court, “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that.”

