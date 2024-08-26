Monday, August 26, 2024

Sanjay Roy Polygraph Test: What Did Sanjay Roy Reveal? Suspect In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

The report, citing sources, noted that Roy appeared "nervous and uneasy" during the interrogation. The lie detector test revealed several "false and unconvincing answers," as reported.

Sanjay Roy Polygraph Test: What Did Sanjay Roy Reveal? Suspect In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, reportedly stated during a polygraph test on August 25 that he found the victim already dead when he saw her and fled out of fear, according to a Times of India report.

The report, citing sources, noted that Roy appeared “nervous and uneasy” during the interrogation. The lie detector test revealed several “false and unconvincing answers,” as reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the polygraph test on Roy, who is accused in the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. CCTV footage allegedly captured Roy entering the emergency building at 4 a.m. on the day of the incident while wearing a Bluetooth device. The device was missing when he left 40 minutes later and was later discovered near the victim’s body. Police matched it with Roy’s cellphone, linking him to the crime.

The lie detector test was administered at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail, where Roy is held.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, uses a machine to measure physiological responses during questioning. The American Psychological Association notes that while the test aims to determine whether someone has committed a crime, it does not measure honesty.

According to another report by TOI, Roy became emotional when questioned by the judge about his willingness to undergo the polygraph test. He claimed in court, “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that.”

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video Message On BJP’s Announcement Of 5 Districts In Ladakh

Tags:

Kolkata rape and murder case RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sanjay Roy Polygraph Test West Bengal Rape Case What Did Sanjay Roy Reveal In Polygraph Test
addBlock

Recent Post

Paytm Confirms No New SEBI Notice; Matter Already Addressed In Annual Financial Results

Paytm Confirms No New SEBI Notice; Matter Already Addressed In Annual Financial Results

Russian Attack On Ukraine: Zelenskyy Calls It One Of The Biggest Combined Strikes

Russian Attack On Ukraine: Zelenskyy Calls It One Of The Biggest Combined Strikes

Indian Stock Market Hits New Highs With Sensex Rises By 612 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,000

Indian Stock Market Hits New Highs With Sensex Rises By 612 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,000

Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video Message On BJP’s Announcement Of 5 Districts In Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video Message On BJP’s Announcement Of 5 Districts In Ladakh

Did You Know, Brain Can Store Multiple Copies Of Memory: New Study

Did You Know, Brain Can Store Multiple Copies Of Memory: New Study

Deadly Attacks In Pakistan’s Balochistan: Over 30 Killed In Separate Incidents

Deadly Attacks In Pakistan’s Balochistan: Over 30 Killed In Separate Incidents

Vietnam’s Parliament To Appoint 3 New Deputy PMs and Dismiss 2

Vietnam’s Parliament To Appoint 3 New Deputy PMs and Dismiss 2

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox