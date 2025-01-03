PM Modi’s Gift To Jill Biden In 2023 Costed $20,000: What Is It?

Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
In 2023, foreign leaders gifted U.S. President Joe Biden and his family lavish presents, with the most expensive being a $20,000 diamond given to First Lady Jill Biden by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2023, foreign leaders gifted U.S. President Joe Biden and his family lavish presents, with the most expensive being a $20,000 diamond given to First Lady Jill Biden by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This sparkling 7.5-carat diamond topped the list of costly gifts for the Biden family, according to a recent annual report published by the State Department. The other notable gifts presented to the Biden family included a brooch from Ukraine and a set of items from Egypt.

The Diamond Gift to Jill Biden

Among all the presents Jill Biden received in 2023, Modi’s $20,000 diamond stood out as the most expensive. The diamond, which was a part of a set of gifts, was retained for official use within the White House East Wing, as per the State Department’s report. While the gift is kept for official use, the First Lady’s office did not provide immediate comments regarding its specific use. Other items Jill Biden received included a $14,063 brooch from the Ukrainian ambassador and a $4,510 gift set containing a bracelet, brooch, and photograph album from the President and First Lady of Egypt.

Other Expensive Gifts to the Biden Family

President Joe Biden was also given a range of luxurious gifts in 2023. Some of these include a commemorative photo album worth $7,100 from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a $3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from Mongolia’s Prime Minister, and a $3,300 silver bowl from the Sultan of Brunei. Other notable presents included a $3,160 sterling silver tray from Israeli President Isaac Herzog and a $2,400 collage from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

How Gifts from Foreign Leaders Are Managed

Federal law requires U.S. officials to report any gifts from foreign leaders that are valued over $480. Most of these gifts, particularly those above the threshold, are transferred to the National Archives or displayed in official settings. If a recipient wishes, they can also purchase the gift from the government at its market value, although this is rare, especially with high-end items.

CIA Employees and Lavish Gifts For The Bidens

The report also reveals that several CIA employees received expensive gifts, including watches, jewelry, and perfume. A significant portion of these items, totaling over $132,000 in value, were destroyed. One notable gift was a $18,000 astrograph, an astrological camera, which CIA Director William Burns received from a foreign source, though the donor’s identity remains classified.

Other CIA employees received expensive luxury items such as Omega watches, a diamond necklace, and a $30,000 women’s jewelry set from Libyan jeweler Al Grew. These items were also destroyed, along with several luxury watches and even a collection of Amouage perfume worth over $10,000.

Filed under

jill biden PM Modi

