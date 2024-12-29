Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘ Slammed Head Against The Wall’ Teacher Watching Porn Inside Classroom Beats 8-Year-Old For Laughing At Him

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been detained by police after allegedly assaulting a student who laughed at him for watching adult videos during class.

‘ Slammed Head Against The Wall’ Teacher Watching Porn Inside Classroom Beats 8-Year-Old For Laughing At Him

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been detained by police after allegedly assaulting a student who laughed at him for watching adult videos during class. The incident reportedly took place in Jhansi, where the teacher, Kuldeep Yadav, was caught viewing explicit content while teaching. The student’s reaction, along with a few of his classmates, reportedly led to laughter, which enraged the teacher.

According to reports, an angry Kuldeep Yadav physically attacked the student by grabbing him by the hair, slamming his head against the wall, and beating him with a cane. The victim sustained injuries, including to his ear. The student’s father filed a police complaint, condemning the teacher’s violent behavior.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the police took the teacher into custody for questioning. Gopinath Soni, Superintendent of Police (Rural), confirmed that a case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities are probing the matter and have assured swift action.

This comes on the heels of other controversies in Uttar Pradesh’s educational system, including a recent case where a school principal was caught receiving a facial treatment on campus. Such incidents have raised concerns about the conduct of educational professionals in the state.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the community, with many expressing their shock over the teacher’s actions. Local authorities have vowed to take the necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not recur, and the victim is receiving support from various quarters.

The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge in the coming days.

Read More : Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Filed under

Teacher Beating Kid

Advertisement

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance...

WB Police Urges MEA To Tighten Passport Verification Amid Rising Rackets

WB Police Urges MEA To Tighten Passport Verification Amid Rising Rackets

Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox