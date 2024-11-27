Sukpak’s Remarkable Journey; Flies Nearly 3,676 Km From North Pole To Rajasthan

A Siberian crane named Sukpak has made history by setting a new migration distance record, flying an astounding 3,676 km from Tyva in southern Siberia to Khichan in Rajasthan, India. This unprecedented journey not only highlights the resilience and determination of these majestic birds but also emphasizes the importance of crane conservation efforts, particularly in the Khichan area.

Sukpak’s Remarkable Journey: A New Migration Milestone

Sukpak, a tagged Siberian Demoiselle crane, surpassed the previous record of 2,800 km set by a crane tagged in Mongolia. Sukpak’s journey, tracked using a leg ring, took it across multiple countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, before finally entering India via Jaisalmer.

Unlike most Demoiselle cranes, which typically fly through the Himalayan valleys and enter India via Nepal, Sukpak took a much rarer route. This deviation from the usual migration path provides new insights into the flight behaviors of these birds and enriches our understanding of crane migration patterns.

Understanding Sukpak’s Unusual Flight Path

The uniqueness of Sukpak’s flight is also attributed to its starting point. Tyva, a remote region in southern Siberia, borders northwestern Mongolia and lies in the upper Yenisey river basin. Due to the harsh conditions of this area, it was the first time researchers successfully tagged a crane here. As a result, Sukpak’s migration distance was significantly longer, highlighting both the challenges and the wonders of tracking such remarkable creatures.

Dau Lal Bohra, a member of the Crane Specialist Group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), explained the importance of this discovery: “The remote Tyva region played a crucial role in Sukpak’s extended journey. This successful ringing provides us with valuable data on crane migration routes and behaviors.”

Khichan: A Sanctuary for Cranes and Conservation Efforts

Sukpak’s arrival in Khichan, located in the Phalodi district of Rajasthan, is a testament to the growing significance of the region as a sanctuary for migratory birds. Khichan has become India’s first Demoiselle crane reserve, a dedicated space for the protection and study of these incredible birds. Currently, around 20,000 Demoiselle cranes roost at Khichan during their winter migration, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

This milestone in conservation underscores the need to protect both the cranes and their habitats. The designation of Khichan as a reserve marks a significant step forward in ensuring the survival of the Demoiselle crane, a species that relies heavily on safe, undisturbed areas for roosting and feeding during their long migratory journeys.

The Importance of Crane Conservation

With Sukpak’s record-breaking journey and the ongoing conservation efforts in Khichan, it is evident that preserving crane habitats is more important than ever. Khichan provides a crucial safe haven for the cranes, offering them the protection they need to thrive. The reserve’s new status highlights the growing need for such spaces across India and around the world to ensure the future of these incredible migratory birds.

