Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sukpak’s Remarkable Journey; Flies Nearly 3,676 Km From North Pole To Rajasthan

Sukpak’s flight route passed through Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, a unique pattern not typically seen in other Demoiselle cranes.

Sukpak’s Remarkable Journey; Flies Nearly 3,676 Km From North Pole To Rajasthan

A Siberian crane named Sukpak has made history by setting a new migration distance record, flying an astounding 3,676 km from Tyva in southern Siberia to Khichan in Rajasthan, India. This unprecedented journey not only highlights the resilience and determination of these majestic birds but also emphasizes the importance of crane conservation efforts, particularly in the Khichan area.

Sukpak’s Remarkable Journey: A New Migration Milestone

Sukpak, a tagged Siberian Demoiselle crane, surpassed the previous record of 2,800 km set by a crane tagged in Mongolia. Sukpak’s journey, tracked using a leg ring, took it across multiple countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, before finally entering India via Jaisalmer.

Unlike most Demoiselle cranes, which typically fly through the Himalayan valleys and enter India via Nepal, Sukpak took a much rarer route. This deviation from the usual migration path provides new insights into the flight behaviors of these birds and enriches our understanding of crane migration patterns.

Understanding Sukpak’s Unusual Flight Path

The uniqueness of Sukpak’s flight is also attributed to its starting point. Tyva, a remote region in southern Siberia, borders northwestern Mongolia and lies in the upper Yenisey river basin. Due to the harsh conditions of this area, it was the first time researchers successfully tagged a crane here. As a result, Sukpak’s migration distance was significantly longer, highlighting both the challenges and the wonders of tracking such remarkable creatures.

Dau Lal Bohra, a member of the Crane Specialist Group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), explained the importance of this discovery: “The remote Tyva region played a crucial role in Sukpak’s extended journey. This successful ringing provides us with valuable data on crane migration routes and behaviors.”

Khichan: A Sanctuary for Cranes and Conservation Efforts

Sukpak’s arrival in Khichan, located in the Phalodi district of Rajasthan, is a testament to the growing significance of the region as a sanctuary for migratory birds. Khichan has become India’s first Demoiselle crane reserve, a dedicated space for the protection and study of these incredible birds. Currently, around 20,000 Demoiselle cranes roost at Khichan during their winter migration, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

This milestone in conservation underscores the need to protect both the cranes and their habitats. The designation of Khichan as a reserve marks a significant step forward in ensuring the survival of the Demoiselle crane, a species that relies heavily on safe, undisturbed areas for roosting and feeding during their long migratory journeys.

The Importance of Crane Conservation

With Sukpak’s record-breaking journey and the ongoing conservation efforts in Khichan, it is evident that preserving crane habitats is more important than ever. Khichan provides a crucial safe haven for the cranes, offering them the protection they need to thrive. The reserve’s new status highlights the growing need for such spaces across India and around the world to ensure the future of these incredible migratory birds.

MUST READ: Flood Fury Across Britain: What Travellers Need To Know To Stay Safe Amid Storm Bert’s Fury

Filed under

Demoiselle crane record flight Khichan crane reserve Sukpak crane Siberian crane Siberian crane migration Siberian crane Sukpak
Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Vikas Aghadi Plans National Protest Over EVM Credibility After Maharashtra Election Defeat

Maha Vikas Aghadi Plans National Protest Over EVM Credibility After Maharashtra Election Defeat

ISKCON Kolkata Urges Indian Government To Address Attacks On Monks In Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata Urges Indian Government To Address Attacks On Monks In Bangladesh

Sambhal Violence: UP Government Plans to Recover Damages from Protesters; Stone Pelters’ Posters to Be Displayed

Sambhal Violence: UP Government Plans to Recover Damages from Protesters; Stone Pelters’ Posters to Be...

Hire IAS And IPS officers From B-schools Instaead Of UPSC: Narayana Murthy

Hire IAS And IPS officers From B-schools Instaead Of UPSC: Narayana Murthy

Popular YouTube Show, Hot Ones, Turns Down Kamala Harris: ‘Didn’t Want To Delve Into Politics’

Popular YouTube Show, Hot Ones, Turns Down Kamala Harris: ‘Didn’t Want To Delve Into Politics’

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s Why The Singer Said ‘I Mean Literally Ripped’

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox