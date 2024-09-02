Swiggy’s ‘Daal Chawal vs Uska Late Night Snack’ Post Attracts Hilarious Engagement

The food delivery giant - Swiggy leaves no stone unturned to keep the users engaged. In the latest post on the social media platform X, Swiggy wrote, "hum toh bas dal chawal the. uska late night snack toh koi aur tha.

The food delivery giant – Swiggy leaves no stone unturned to keep the users engaged. In the latest post on the social media platform X, Swiggy wrote, “hum toh bas dal chawal the. uska late night snack toh koi aur tha” (We were just the regular meal, but his late-night snack was someone else.)

hum toh bas dal chawal the. uska late night snack toh koi aur tha — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) September 2, 2024

Here are some hilarious comments:

Kitna bhi snacking karlo baad mai toh dal chawal hi yaad aata hai — Dhruv Chakravarty (@irateJeeneyus) September 2, 2024

Par sukoon to dal chawal mai hi hai 💀😂 — ruhh (@ruhh_patel) September 2, 2024

kaash woh yeh baat samajhte 😭 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) September 2, 2024

On Monday, September 2, Hindustan Composites Ltd revealed its plan to purchase 150,000 equity shares of Swiggy Ltd, a prominent online food delivery platform, for ₹5.175 crore. This acquisition, equating to a 0.01% stake on a fully diluted basis, is expected to be finalized by November 30, 2024.

Also Read: PIL Filed in Delhi High Court Against Netflix Series IC 814: The Kandhar Hijack Seeking Ban for Distorting Terrorists’ Identities