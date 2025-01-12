Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Techie Sparks Debate Over ₹3.6 LPA Starter Salary: Is It Acceptable?

A techie's statement that a starting salary of ₹3.6 LPA is acceptable for graduates from "tier 500 colleges" has ignited a heated debate online.

Techie Sparks Debate Over ₹3.6 LPA Starter Salary: Is It Acceptable?

A techie’s statement that a starting salary of ₹3.6 LPA is acceptable for graduates from “tier 500 colleges” has ignited a heated debate online. The techie argued that such salaries are reasonable, particularly for those lacking programming skills and a robust project portfolio. “Don’t expect a ₹1 crore package without a solid resume or significant achievements,” he noted.

Online Reactions to the Claim

The post garnered significant attention, with close to a million views and a mix of opinions. Some users agreed with the techie, stating that graduates should manage expectations based on their skills and educational background. However, others criticized the perspective, arguing that the value of a graduate’s capabilities shouldn’t be solely tied to their alma mater’s ranking.

One user highlighted, “The insinuation that a Tier 1 college student always deserves ₹1 crore and is a genius is flawed. Skills and work ethic should matter more than college rankings.”

The techie clarified that the post wasn’t about discouraging ambition but about realistic expectations. “If you feel undervalued, perhaps that job isn’t for you,” he said. Some commenters appreciated this balanced perspective, emphasizing gratitude for opportunities while maintaining the drive for improvement.

A user shared, “Being satisfied with less can hinder growth. It’s important to strive for better while acknowledging where you currently stand.”

Broader Implications

The debate sheds light on the struggles fresh graduates face in the job market, particularly those from lesser-known institutions. It also raises important questions about how society measures talent and the need to focus on skill-building beyond formal education.

While opinions remain divided, the techie’s post has undoubtedly sparked a conversation about starting salaries, expectations, and the value of skills over pedigree. For graduates, it serves as a reminder to balance gratitude for current opportunities with a commitment to continuous growth and improvement.

Filed under

Techie Sparks Debate

