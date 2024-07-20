The Russians Are Marching To Ukraine Wearing Bihari Boots?

Bihar’s litti chokha, Bihar’s Chath Puja are already quite a common specialities of the state that you might know but now it is Bihari boots that are getting international recognisation, after the Russian army have made it their popular choice.

Bihar’s Hajipur, which is already popular for its agricultural products are now making specialised military boots that have been Russian army’s top choice.



So, how the ‘made in bihar’ boots have become a good fit for the Russian army.

Shib Kumar Roy, the manufacturer general manager of competence export private limited, the company which makes the in demand boots, recently spoke to ANI about the special feature of their boots.

According to the general managr , the shoes are lightweight, slip-resistant, has special features in the sole and stands with extreme weather conditions like-40 degree cecius.

considering all the listed points then, the safety shoes are made.

Last year the export of this comany was worth rS 100 crore. and by the next year, the company aims to increase it by 50 percent.

In addition to their well-established line of safety shoes for Russians, the company now also wants to expland their horizons to high end markets iin Italy, France, Spain, and the UK.