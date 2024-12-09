Home
This Couple Married And Divorced 12 Times Over 40 Years To Scam More Than Two Crores In…

A couple in Austria has married and divorced each other 12 times over 43 years, allegedly to scam the pension system out of €326,000. Their seemingly perfect marriage concealed a carefully planned fraud exploiting a legal loophole.

This Couple Married And Divorced 12 Times Over 40 Years To Scam More Than Two Crores In…

A couple in Austria has married and divorced each other 12 times over the past 43 years, allegedly to scam the country’s pension system out of €326,000 (£270,400). Their seemingly “model marriage” was, in reality, a well-planned attempt to exploit a legal loophole.

Exploiting the Widow’s Pension System

The wife, now 73, had been receiving a widow’s pension since 1981, following the death of her first husband. She then married her second husband a year later, and they divorced in 1988, citing an “irreparable breakdown” of their marriage. However, investigators have found that the couple’s relationship was anything but over—despite claiming divorce, they continued to live together throughout the years, sharing meals and a bed.

This revolving-door marriage continued for decades, with the couple marrying, divorcing, and remarrying in a bid to maximize the wife’s widow’s pension. Each time they wed, the wife received €27,000 (£22,400), which was paid out as compensation for the cessation of her widow’s pension due to remarriage.

As the couple continued this pattern, the wife reaped the benefits of the widow’s pension each time they “divorced.” Over 11 rounds of marriage and divorce, they managed to claim €326,000 from Austria’s pension system.

Couple’s scam DescribeD as a “Model Marriage by Neighbors

Neighbors and relatives, however, were unaware of the couple’s scam. They described the relationship as a “model marriage,” unaware of the financial motives driving the couple’s on-again, off-again unions. The couple maintained the facade of a typical marriage while manipulating the system for financial gain.The scheme came to an end when the pension fund refused to continue payments. The couple subsequently sued, but in March 2024, the Austrian Supreme Court dismissed their case, ruling that they had unjustly exploited a legal loophole.

Authorities in Graz, Austria, have since opened an investigation for serious fraud, and a trial is expected. Despite the legal actions, the couple remains married, as their 12th divorce was not recognized by authorities.

As the investigation progresses, the couple faces serious legal consequences for their fraudulent activity. The case has raised questions about potential loopholes in the Austrian pension system and the lengths to which some may go to exploit them.

