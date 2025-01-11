A Maryland woman won ₹42.96 lakh in a Pick 5 lottery after dreaming about the winning numbers. She bought the ticket with the digits 9-9-0-0-0, and her dream came true when she hit the jackpot. Her husband was initially skeptical, but they were thrilled with the win.

A Maryland woman is the winner of an unbelievable stroke of luck as she became a millionaire overnight winning ₹42.96 lakh or about $50,000, through a Pick 5 lottery draw. Her winning numbers have come to her in a dream. The tale of this magnificent win has mesmerized many; it seems as if something directly from a fairytale storybook.

The resident of Prince George’s County shared with Maryland Lottery officials that the winning numbers were not chosen randomly but stemmed from a vivid dream that she had. She was able to see in the dream a certain sequence of digits, which appeared to her to have a very personal, profound significance. Believing her instincts, she chose to play the Pick 5 lottery by using the numbers 9-9-0-0-0.

The woman purchased her ticket from Oxon Hill Zip In Mart, just a week after the dream, without having any idea that the numbers she saw would lead her to a life-changing win. It was the evening draw of December 20, 2024, that made her lucky ticket selected to win a gigantic amount.

The Unexpected Win

Although the lady and her husband were in such a hurry, almost forgetting to play, she could not overlook the feeling that the number from her dream was too large to be forgotten. “We were running late, and I almost forgot to play,” she recalled. “But I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream.

Later that night, they went to a holiday party and came back home to check the ticket. Shocked and amazed, they found out that they won the jackpot for a $50,000 prize. It was surreal, and her husband even doubted its validity at first. “My wife showed me, but it didn’t seem real,” he said. However, when the reality of the win set in, he was thankful, saying, “But when the Midas touch comes, hopefully, you’re on it, and thankfully we were.”

Couple’s Plans For Their Newfound Wealth

When the lottery officials asked the couple how they intended to use their prize money, the husband humorously responded, “Whatever she wants.” He went on to mention that they had already been generous during the holiday season, having given their grandchildren extra gifts for Christmas.

