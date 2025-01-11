Normandy Town of Thiberville Receives €10 Million Windfall from Namesake Benefactor

Roger Thiberville, a Parisian meteorologist with no direct ties to the small Normandy town that shares his name, left an incredible surprise upon his passing.

Roger Thiberville, a Parisian meteorologist with no direct ties to the small Normandy town that shares his name, left an incredible surprise upon his passing. When Thiberville died in August at the age of 91, he left most of his €10 million fortune to the town of Thiberville, which has a population of just 1,773.

The generous inheritance has stunned the town, as Thiberville had never visited the commune, despite its link to his surname. His wealth, which included four apartments in Paris’s 15th arrondissement, came from his family, who were vineyard owners.

The Call To Thiberville’s Mayor

The surprise came via a phone call to Thiberville’s mayor, Guy Paris, who was informed of the extraordinary gift. The town’s annual budget is just €2 million, making the inheritance five times larger than its usual financial resources.

“It’s an exceptional sum of money. Obviously, the amount is beyond imagination,” Paris told France Bleu radio. “We’re not going to spend it all. We’ll manage this dowry with prudence and responsibility, just as we do with our municipal budget.”

How Will Thiberville Use the Windfall?

The town has already begun discussions on how to use the unexpected fortune. A priority is paying off a €400,000 loan that was taken out to build a new primary school. Beyond this, the mayor and council are considering various projects to improve the town:

Developing a public garden with a play area

Installing a boules ground with solar panels for shade

Renovating the elementary school

Building a synthetic football pitch

Thiberville: A Humble Benefactor

Thiberville’s connection to the town appears to be solely his name. The benefactor lived a modest life in Paris and left no descendants. He requested that his ashes be placed in a memorial in the town’s cemetery.

“Monsieur Thiberville did not demand anything in return for his legacy, but we owe him at least that,” said Mayor Paris.

Interestingly, there are no known photographs of Roger Thiberville, adding an air of mystery to the man who has become the town’s benefactor.

Thiberville’s Modest Charm

The town of Thiberville, while picturesque, is not a major tourist destination. It boasts a late-19th-century château and a former ribbon factory, but little else to distinguish it from other Norman communes. The nearest notable landmark is the Basilica of Saint Thérèse in Lisieux, about 16 kilometers away.

While Thiberville celebrates its good fortune, neighboring villages like Le Planquay and La Chapelle-Hareng might be regretting their decision not to merge with Thiberville. A proposed merger, which could have secured subsidies for communes with over 2,000 inhabitants, was rejected by neighboring councils. As a result, Thiberville will retain its windfall exclusively.