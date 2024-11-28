VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

A Kannauj prisoner celebrated his release with a breakdance at the jail gates after 11 months. Freed by an NGO's efforts, his moves wowed officials and went viral online.

Freedom never tasted so sweet! A prisoner in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj marked his release with an electrifying breakdance performance, earning applause from jail officials and internet users alike. Video of the jubilant moment showing the prisoner’s energetic moves and the applause from the jail officials has gone viral on social media.

A man, who was identified as Shiva, was granted parole after serving an 11-month term in an assault case. Without any family member who can campaign for him or post bail on his behalf, Shiva was let out by the Legal Services Authority’s special scheme catering to poor prisoners, where they receive legal and monetary aid.

A prisoner shows his happiness with dance moves after being released from Kannauj jail after serving 11 months in prison.

As Shiva stepped out of Kannauj District Jail, his joy overflows and he starts dancing at the prison gate. The jail officials, who had seen him grow during the time of his incarceration, clap and cheer for him. The video of this exuberant display has been widely shared and is getting praise and smiles from the internet users.

From Prisoner To Performer

Shiva, a resident of Chhibramau, had faced a year-long sentence and a fine of ₹1,000. Without family support, he had lost hope of freedom. However, the NGO associated with the Legal Services Authority stepped in, securing his bail and providing the legal aid that led to his release.

Reflecting on his time in prison, Shiva revealed how he used the months behind bars to transform himself. Entering as an illiterate man, he learned to read, write, and even sign his name, crediting the positive environment fostered by prison officials.

“I had lost hope of ever being free, but the NGO’s efforts changed my life,” Shiva said. “I promise never to engage in any criminal activities again.”

Viral Reaction

Shiva’s post-release dance has earned a lot of appreciation online. Viewers praised his resilience and talent, with one user humorously commenting, “It seems he went to jail to fulfill this dream of his.”

