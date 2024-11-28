Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

A Kannauj prisoner celebrated his release with a breakdance at the jail gates after 11 months. Freed by an NGO's efforts, his moves wowed officials and went viral online.

VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

Freedom never tasted so sweet! A prisoner in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj marked his release with an electrifying breakdance performance, earning applause from jail officials and internet users alike. Video of the jubilant moment showing the prisoner’s energetic moves and the applause from the jail officials has gone viral on social media.

A man, who was identified as Shiva, was granted parole after serving an 11-month term in an assault case. Without any family member who can campaign for him or post bail on his behalf, Shiva was let out by the Legal Services Authority’s special scheme catering to poor prisoners, where they receive legal and monetary aid.

Watch the video here:

As Shiva stepped out of Kannauj District Jail, his joy overflows and he starts dancing at the prison gate. The jail officials, who had seen him grow during the time of his incarceration, clap and cheer for him. The video of this exuberant display has been widely shared and is getting praise and smiles from the internet users.

From Prisoner To Performer

Shiva, a resident of Chhibramau, had faced a year-long sentence and a fine of ₹1,000. Without family support, he had lost hope of freedom. However, the NGO associated with the Legal Services Authority stepped in, securing his bail and providing the legal aid that led to his release.

Reflecting on his time in prison, Shiva revealed how he used the months behind bars to transform himself. Entering as an illiterate man, he learned to read, write, and even sign his name, crediting the positive environment fostered by prison officials.

“I had lost hope of ever being free, but the NGO’s efforts changed my life,” Shiva said. “I promise never to engage in any criminal activities again.”

Viral Reaction

Shiva’s post-release dance has earned a lot of appreciation online. Viewers praised his resilience and talent, with one user humorously commenting, “It seems he went to jail to fulfill this dream of his.”

ALSO READ | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals How Often Train Blankets Are Washed – You’ll Be Surprised!

Filed under

Kannauj Prisoner Viral Video Trending news viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia Among Firms Fined Rs 7,300 cr For Emission Breach

Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia Among Firms Fined Rs 7,300 cr For Emission Breach

Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Claimed As Shiva Temple In New Site Dispute.Which Other Mosques Or Monuments Face Such Claims?

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Claimed As Shiva Temple In New Site Dispute.Which Other Mosques Or Monuments...

ED Team Attacked During Raid on Delhi Farmhouse; Cybercrime Probe Underway

ED Team Attacked During Raid on Delhi Farmhouse; Cybercrime Probe Underway

Thousands Of People Return Their Homes As Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Hold

Thousands Of People Return Their Homes As Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Hold

Entertainment

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire Despite Career Setbacks

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox