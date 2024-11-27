Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals How Often Train Blankets Are Washed – You’ll Be Surprised!

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals train blankets are washed monthly, with measures like mechanized laundries and improved bedroll kits ensuring passenger comfort and hygiene.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals How Often Train Blankets Are Washed – You’ll Be Surprised!

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha that train blankets are washed at least once a month and passengers are also given an extra bed sheet in the bedroll kit to use as a quilt cover. This was in response to Congress MP Kuldeep Indora’s query about the frequency of washing woollen blankets and whether they meet the basic hygiene standards expected by passengers paying for bedding.

The minister clarified that in Indian Railways, there are blankets designed to be lighter and easy to be washed, but at the same time, they keep the passengers warm for quite some time. The minister clarified that Indian Railways does not compromise on passengers’ comfort and hygiene.

In his written reply, Vaishnaw explained more about the measures undertaken by the railways to ensure clean and quality linen is available at trains. He stated that with mechanized laundries, the supply of hygiene linen is maintained and there are standard machines used with specified chemicals for washing the linen. Moreover, with “whito-meters,” the quality of washed linen is checked so as to meet the specified requirement.

Steps Undertaken To Enhance Quality And Hygiene

Vaishnaw discussed a few important initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Railways for improving passenger comfort:

  • Fresh Linen Purchase: Purchasing fresh linen sets using enhanced BIS specifications that are better quality.
  • Mechanized Laundry: Implementation of mechanized laundries to effectively and hygienically wash linen.
  • Monitoring Systems: Tight monitoring system for linen washing processes has been implemented so cleanliness standards are maintained.
  • Low Linen Life Cycle: The “codal life” of linen items was reduced. This way quick replacement of fresh items became possible.

Logistics Improvement

Vaishnaw also highlighted the establishment of “war rooms” at zonal and divisional levels to promptly address passenger complaints, particularly regarding the cleanliness and condition of linen and bedrolls. Complaints can be lodged through the RailMadad portal, which tracks and resolves issues efficiently.

On a broader note, the Minister reiterated the fact that Indian Railways is now using eco-friendly packaging for bedrolls, and it has also taken measures to improve the logistics of storing, transporting, and handling linen at stations and onboard trains. Efforts are made so passengers get clean, comfortable bedding during their journeys.

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw Indian Railways Train Blanket Hygiene Trending news
