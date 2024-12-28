The video elicited a range of reactions from viewers. While some expressed admiration and aspirations of owning a Kelly bag someday, others found the price tag excessive for a handbag.

A video of a mother and daughter from Mumbai purchasing a mini Kelly bag has taken social media by storm. In the clip, the mother shares her desire to gift her daughter a luxury bag for her honeymoon, sparking curiosity and debate online.

The video, shared by an Instagram account that deals in pre-owned luxury bags, features the caption: “Would you pay £26,000 for a bag to carry lipstick?” The duo is seen visiting a shop to explore the iconic Hermes Kelly bag.

While the mother suggests choosing a larger-sized bag, the daughter firmly opts for a compact model, stating she prefers something small and chic to carry her lipstick on her honeymoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙭𝙪𝙧𝙮 (@loveluxury)

The Purchase and Social Media Reactions

The shop owner showcases a variety of bags in colors like tan, white, black, and blue. After evaluating the options, the daughter selects a white mini Kelly bag, aligning with her preference for a stylish and portable design.

The video elicited a range of reactions from viewers. While some expressed admiration and aspirations of owning a Kelly bag someday, others found the price tag excessive for a handbag. The public’s response highlighted differing perspectives on luxury and consumerism.

One Instagram user commented, “I’ve always wanted a Hermes Birkin, but it’s way out of my budget.” Another wrote, “Honestly, none of these bags look great to me.” A third remarked, “If I had a bag like this, I wouldn’t even want to use it.” Others criticized the expense, calling it “madness” and noting, “You’re paying for the brand name more than the bag.”

The Kelly Bag’s Legacy

Described on the Hermes website as a “figure of style,” Kelly bags are available in various formats, including the mini version.

The bag gained immense popularity after the American actress Grace Kelly was photographed using it to discreetly conceal her pregnancy, turning it into a coveted status symbol. Over the years, the bag has become synonymous with luxury and exclusivity.

ALSO READ: Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed With Plastic Surgery