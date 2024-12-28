Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed With Plastic Surgery

Her goal, she explained, is to achieve a distinctive, doll-inspired style featuring voluminous hair, prominent lips, and meticulously manicured nails.

In an age where cosmetic enhancements are becoming increasingly common, an Austrian model known as “Fetish Barbie” is drawing attention for her extreme addiction to Botox, raising concerns about the risks of overindulgence.

The 30-year-old has reportedly spent a staggering £50,000 on various cosmetic procedures, earning notoriety for her highly exaggerated and artificial appearance.

The model, who initially rose to fame through her provocative social media presence, revealed that she began receiving Botox and filler treatments at just 18 years old.

Over the years, her transformation has included drastically plumped lips, overfilled cheeks, and a flawlessly smooth forehead, rendering her face nearly unrecognisable. Despite growing concerns from friends and the public, she remains committed to her pursuit of a hyper-inflated, doll-like aesthetic.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Truly, the model acknowledged her friends’ increasing worry about the toll her cosmetic obsession has taken on her appearance.

However, she dismissed their concerns, insisting that she loves her look and has no plans to stop. Her goal, she explained, is to achieve a distinctive, doll-inspired style featuring voluminous hair, prominent lips, and meticulously manicured nails. These traits, she says, make her feel confident and empowered, even in the face of public criticism.

Over the years, “Fetish Barbie” has spent between £32,000 and £53,000 on Botox and fillers, undergoing lip augmentation every three to four months to maintain her signature pout. While she admits her commitment to the “inflated” aesthetic has become an addiction, she has no intention of slowing down.

In an interview, she said, “I was told that I look like a blow-up doll so I was sure I was doing everything right,” adding, “I’m obsessed with plastic surgery and I can’t stop getting fillers.”

Though some admire her bold style, the model has faced significant backlash, with critics labeling her shallow or disconnected from reality. Many express concern over the potential long-term health effects of her excessive cosmetic treatments.

In public, she is often met with stares, whispers, and negative comments, with some assuming she lacks awareness of the risks involved.

Despite the criticism and the unease of those around her, the model stands firm in her choices. She finds validation in her striking appearance and has even monetised her unique persona through platforms like OnlyFans, where her bold look continues to draw attention and financial support.

