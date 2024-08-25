VIRAL: Women In Mumbai Beat Up Alcoholics With Broom After Getting Frustrated By Daily Nuisance

In Mumbai, a group of women took to the streets to confront and physically discipline alcoholics who were habitually drinking in public. Frustrated by the ongoing nuisance caused by these individuals, the women decided to take action themselves.

A video capturing this incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral, with many people commending the women for their efforts to improve their community.

According to reports from social media users, the incident occurred in the Lalji Pada area of Kandivali, Mumbai. The women, fed up with the public drinking and the disturbances it caused, decided to confront the men who were consuming alcohol openly. Armed with brooms, the women approached the drinkers and began to drive them away by beating them.

Housewives thrashed alcoholics consuming liquor on the street of Lalji Pada in Kandivali, Mumbai

The video has received widespread attention online, with numerous reactions from viewers. One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Marathi women know exactly what’s right and how to stand up for themselves… They embody the Maratha spirit.”

Others praised the women’s actions, celebrating it as an example of true “women empowerment” and the “power of ladies.”

