Saturday, January 18, 2025
Watch: Stray Dog Saves Dying Puppy By Delivering It To Veterinarian In Istanbul

In Istanbul, a stray dog saved her dying puppy by bringing it to a veterinary clinic. The puppy, weak from the cold, survived thanks to quick treatment. This heartwarming act highlights the incredible bond between animals and the need for better animal care.

A stray dog in the Beylikdüzü district of Istanbul became a hero when she saved the life of her dying puppy by bringing it to a local veterinary clinic. The extraordinary act was captured on security cameras and has since gone viral, highlighting the incredible bond between animals and the lengths to which they go to protect their offspring.

Footage captures a stray dog tenderly carrying her puppy in the mouth, taking her way across the streets, and reaching a veterinary clinic doorstep. When the veterinarian opened the door, he was shocked at first to find the lifeless puppy in the mouth of the mother.

After some closer inspection by the veterinarian, he found out that the puppy was in very critical condition; it had a slow heartbeat as a result of the cold outside weather.

Watch the video here:

In no time, the veterinarian rushed the puppy inside for emergency treatment. Surprisingly, the mother did not leave her puppy’s side during all this. Owing to the timely intervention and quick care, the puppy’s heartbeat started coming back to normal, and it begun to recover.

A Miracle Survival

The survival of the puppy was literally a miracle. It turns out, said Baturalp Oğhan, the veterinarian and owner of a clinic, the puppy’s heart was initially too weak to be detected. “We thought all of them had died. It turns out there was one sibling that survived,” Oğhan shared in an interview.

As it was soon found out, the puppy was one of the siblings of another puppy brought into the clinic earlier by the animal lovers. The belief was that the first puppy was the only survivor of its litter.

The mother dog’s actions had not only saved her one pup but had also reunited her with another. While it was a tragic loss that the rest of the litter did not survive, the bond between the mother and her surviving puppies was a bittersweet reminder of the resilience and love that animals are capable of.

Importance Of Animal Care

This emotional rescue story brings to the fore the plight of stray animals that go unnoticed, many are finding themselves without care to prolong their existence. The World Population Review gives an account of 30% of households worldwide keeping a pet dog and approximately 90 million in the United States.

However, this amount only accounts for cared for dogs by humans leaving behind the countless strays struggling on their own.

For instance, this mother dog had instinctively reached a veterinarian, which seems to be unlucky in the case of many animals. Many stray dogs and other animals live in silence, with limited access to care and shelter that they urgently need. There are many animal shelters and veterinary clinics that can help these animals, but the challenge is reaching them.

