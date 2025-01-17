What Is The BYOC Trend? Health Experts Issue Warning

A new and delicious food trend is taking over India’s culinary scene—BYOC, or “Bring Your Own Chips.” Originating in the West, this innovative concept has gained popularity across Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat

BYOC: Chips Like You’ve Never Had Before

The BYOC trend reimagines traditional chips by transforming them into a loaded, flavorful snack. Think of it as a mix between Indian chaat and loaded nachos, but completely customizable. Customers can top their chips with chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, seasoned chicken, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, or even mayonnaise.

Even major brands are embracing the craze. Lay’s India recently launched a food truck in Delhi to showcase creative ways to enjoy their chips. Street vendors and high-end restaurants alike have jumped on board, making this trend accessible to all.

The ‘Walking Tacos’ Phenomenon

Globally, this concept is known as “walking tacos” for its portability, bold flavors, and interactive experience. Karan Wasan, owner of Grapi, a Delhi eatery, introduced the BYOC concept in November 2024, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

“People love this trend because it combines convenience, customization, and bold flavors. The ability to personalize their chips with a variety of toppings and sauces makes it a fun and interactive dining experience,” Wasan explains.

At Grapi, customers can choose from classic toppings like shredded cheese, guacamole, and salsa, as well as unique options like pickled jalapeños, corn relish, and chipotle crema. To accommodate dietary needs, the restaurant also offers gluten-free, vegan, and low-fat toppings like fresh veggies, Greek yogurt, and greens.

Is It Really Healthier?

Adding fresh vegetables and lean proteins like chicken to chips may seem like a healthier option compared to eating plain chips. Experts, however, offer a balanced perspective.

Priya Paliwal, Chief Dietician at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, says, “On the positive side, you are adding lean proteins, fiber-rich vegetables, and healthy fats that can enhance the nutritional value of chips. Instead of just consuming empty calories, you’re getting some vitamins, protein, and fiber.”

However, Paliwal and other nutritionists caution against overloading on processed sauces like mayonnaise, which can add excessive calories, unhealthy fats, and sugar.

Potential Drawbacks of BYOC

Simrat Kathuria, CEO and Head Dietitian at The Diet Xperts, warns that the base of the snack is still a packet of chips, which remains high in calories, salt, and unhealthy fats. “Adding chicken might boost the protein content, but if it’s cooked in unhealthy oils, it can negate the benefits,” Kathuria explains.

Karishmma Chawla, Functional Medicine Nutritionist, emphasizes moderation and better choices. “Use vegetables for fiber and lean proteins like eggs or grilled chicken. Avoid heavy sauces or processed creams as they increase calorie and sugar content, leading to weight gain and gut health issues.”

Tips for a Healthier BYOC Experience

If you want to enjoy this trend without compromising your health, experts recommend the following:

Opt for healthier chips : Use baked, whole-grain chips, or alternatives like makhana or vegetable chips.

: Use baked, whole-grain chips, or alternatives like makhana or vegetable chips. Choose fresh toppings : Load up on grilled veggies, lean proteins, and fiber-rich options.

: Load up on grilled veggies, lean proteins, and fiber-rich options. Replace heavy sauces: Swap mayonnaise and cream-based dips with hummus, guacamole, or yogurt-based dips. For instance, dips made from hung curd with herbs or sesame tahini are excellent choices.

BYOC Trend Best Enjoyed in Moderation

Experts agree that even with healthier toppings, BYOC snacks should be treated as an occasional indulgence. Balance your diet with nutritious meals throughout the day and keep portion sizes in check.

As Priya Paliwal notes, “Pair your toppings with baked chips or homemade alternatives for a guilt-free experience. Moderation is key to enjoying chips with or without healthy toppings.”

The BYOC trend reflects a growing interest in fusion food and interactive dining experiences. Whether enjoyed at a food truck or a high-end eatery, this trend offers a unique way to transform a simple packet of chips into a flavorful and customizable treat. For snack lovers, it’s a creative culinary adventure—but one best enjoyed mindfully.