Watch: Trudeau Grooves In Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Netizens Says, ‘Dancing Like A Teenage Girl’

Justin Trudeau ‘Shake it off’ to the music, made animated hand gestures, and with a big smile on his face.

Justin Trudeau found a little ‘time off’ from his stressed political career and grooved to Taylor Swift’s songs like us!

The video quickly went viral. Trudeau danced it off to the Rogers Centre to “You Don’t Own Me” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

🏟| Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada is attending TAYronto N5! 🇨🇦 #TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/IRqbLL8Shs — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 23, 2024

Internet Reacts

The dance garnered mixed reactions flooding online platforms such as X .

One user commented, “A 52-year-old man acting like a 14-year-old girl at the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto, while occupying the position of Prime Minister of Canada.”

Others applauded his spirited participation, praising him for embracing the energy of the concert.

Adding to it, Trudeau participated in the tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets with fans before the concert as a gesture of connecting to the community.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

At the same time, Taylor Swift brought an emotional moment to her tour in preparation for its finale on December 8, 2024, having a tearful moment of reflection in a recent concert. She articulated thanks to her audience and crew for this entire journey.

“And to my band and to my crew and everybody who has put so much into this tour. I don’t even know what I’m saying, I’m just having a bit of a moment, sorry,” Swift said, her voice cracking. She acknowledged that the tour isn’t over yet, but the crowd felt with her, echoing her words.

The Eras Tour has become a full cultural phenomenon, entwining music, fan traditions, and surprise celebrity moments. With record-breaking ticket sales and countless viral highlights, it continues to underscore Taylor Swift’s ongoing influence on global pop culture.

