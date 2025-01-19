Mukesh Ambani’s security measures align with his family’s opulent lifestyle. Their residence, Antilia, located in Mumbai, is recognized as one of the world’s most expensive private homes.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani attended a pre-inauguration dinner hosted in Washington, DC, ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

The couple, who are also expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20, were seen posing for photos with fellow Indian entrepreneurs during the event. Among them were Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, and Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, as shared on social media.

According to ANI, Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest individuals globally, is expected to be seated prominently alongside notable guests such as Trump’s Cabinet nominees and elected officials during the inauguration.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and one of the richest individuals globally, is well-known for his wealth and high-profile lifestyle. His security arrangements, which reflect his stature, include top-tier personnel whose salaries surpass those of many high-ranking professionals.

Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Mukesh Ambani boasts a staggering net worth of $98 billion, securing his position among the top 10 richest individuals in the world, according to Forbes. Reliance Industries, his conglomerate, has diverse operations spanning petrochemicals, refining, oil, and gas exploration, contributing significantly to his immense fortune.

High-Level Security for Mukesh Ambani

Given his global prominence, Mukesh Ambani is afforded Z+ security, the highest security cover in India. This includes a mix of commandos, Mumbai Police officers, and CRPF personnel.

The Supreme Court of India mandated this level of protection for Ambani and his family in 2023, extending coverage both within India and abroad. The expenses for this comprehensive security are borne by Ambani himself, as per court directives.

What Do Mukesh Ambani’s Security Guards Earn?

The monthly costs of Mukesh Ambani’s security range from ₹15 to ₹20 lakh, as per media reports. The salaries of his security personnel vary based on their roles:

NSG Commandos: Salaries range between ₹80,000 to ₹1,25,000 per month, depending on rank.

Personal and Police Security Guards: Salaries are aligned with their respective designations, with some earning significantly more than many government employees.

Reliance Security Guards: Their monthly salaries reportedly range from ₹14,536 to ₹55,869, far surpassing the average compensation of many public sector employees.

Luxurious Lifestyle and Antilia

Mukesh Ambani’s security measures align with his family’s opulent lifestyle. Their residence, Antilia, located in Mumbai, is recognized as one of the world’s most expensive private homes.

Mukesh Ambani’s security team is a testament to the high stakes of protecting one of the most influential figures in the world. The impressive compensation packages reflect not only the demands of the job but also Ambani’s commitment to ensuring top-tier safety for himself and his family.