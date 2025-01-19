Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

In her post, she mentioned that she would soon provide more details and arrangements about the event. Azra was arrested in Istanbul, Turkey's capital, and charged with obscenity and resisting the performance of duty.

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Azra Ay Vandan, an adult content creator from Turkey who streams on OnlyFans, was arrested by Turkish authorities after announcing plans to engage in sexual encounters with 100 men in 24 hours, which she intended to stream.

She stated that she would be the first Turkish woman to attempt this. A video surfaced online showing the police forcibly removing her from a building, where she was visibly resisting arrest.

Who is Azra Ay Vandan?

Known online as “Süt” or “Acnoctem,” Azra has a substantial following, with over 416,000 Instagram followers under the handle @acnoctem. According to local media, she shared her plans to sleep with 100 men in a post on social media platform X on January 14.

In her post, she mentioned that she would soon provide more details and arrangements about the event. Azra was arrested in Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, and charged with “obscenity” and “resisting the performance of duty.”

This type of activity, involving public or streamed sexual encounters with multiple people, has been seen before with UK-based creator Lily Phillips, who documented her experience with 101 men in 14 hours in a YouTube video titled “I Slept With 100 Men in One Day.”

Another example is OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue, who claimed to have set a new record by having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours, surpassing the previous record of 919 set by Lisa Sparxxx in 2004. Blue acknowledged the physical and emotional toll the experience took.

ALSO READ: Is Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker From Bangladesh? Accused, 33, Who Faked Multiple Names, Was Hiding In The Bushes When Arrested

