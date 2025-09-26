LIVE TV
  10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men's Fashion And Portraits

Google Gemini AI is changing the way we edit photo, providing users an opportunity to elevate their images with powerful, intuitive prompts. For men’s portraits, fashion shots, and lifestyle images, Gemini AI provides a creative toolkit that can add cinematic effects, enhance details, and even change the mood of a photograph.

Urban Sunset Makeover
1/11

Urban Sunset Makeover

Generated with the prompt: Transform a casual outdoor portrait into a dynamic cityscape at sunset, with glowing lights and a warm atmosphere.

Noir Leather Look
2/11

Noir Leather Look

Generated with the prompt: Turn a black-and-white image into a high-contrast, edgy portrait with subtle lighting to evoke a noir-inspired vibe.

Professional Upgrade
3/11

Professional Upgrade

Generated with the prompt: Change a casual shot to a formal look by adding a suit and tie, enhancing sharp features with a polished corporate atmosphere.

Cinematic Sports Action
4/11

Cinematic Sports Action

Generated with the prompt: Increase motion blur in the background, adding high contrast to create a dramatic, action-packed look for athletic shots.

Heroic Outdoor Adventures
5/11

Heroic Outdoor Adventures

Generated with the prompt: Add dramatic natural elements, like stormy skies or rugged landscapes, to make the subject appear heroic and larger than life.

Retro 70s Vibe
6/11

Retro 70s Vibe

Generated with the prompt: Give a photo a vintage 70s look with vibrant color grading and softened edges for a nostalgic, filmic feel.

Dreamy Focus Glow
7/11

Dreamy Focus Glow

Generated with the prompt: Create a dreamy portrait by blurring the background with a soft focus, keeping the subject in crisp, high-definition focus.

High-Fashion Editorial Look
8/11

High-Fashion Editorial Look

Generated with the prompt: Enhance lighting with strong shadows and highlights, paired with a minimalist background, to give the photo an editorial, magazine-cover feel.

Grooming Focus
9/11

Grooming Focus

Generated with the prompt: Enhance facial hair, beard, and hair texture, giving them a fuller, more defined look while balancing the background.

Futuristic Neon Lighting
10/11

Futuristic Neon Lighting

Generated with the prompt: Add neon lights and reflections to create a futuristic, glowing effect, perfect for nightlife or high-tech style shots.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. The content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised. It does not constitute any form of suggestion and/or guidance. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the source(s).

