5 Things You Should Never Gift According To Vastu Shastra: Expert Tips to Avoid Negative Energy In Your Home
Gifting is considered a beautiful gesture, but according to Vastu Shastra, not every present brings good energy. Some gifts may unintentionally invite misunderstandings, emotional strain, or even financial blockages into someone’s life. If you believe in positive vibrations and energetic harmony, knowing what not to gift is just as important as choosing the perfect present.
Black shoes and leather gifts hold negative energy
Black leather items, especially shoes, may look premium, but Vastu warns against gifting them. Black is linked to stress, heaviness and negative energy. Gifting such items might subtly invite strain, disagreements or challenges into the recipient’s life. If you want your gift to carry good vibrations, choose brighter and lighter colours instead.
Handkerchiefs can invite emotional pain
Handkerchiefs are associated with sorrow and tears, making them an inauspicious gift according to Vastu. Many believe they attract unnecessary emotional troubles and misunderstandings in personal relationships. Even though they seem harmless, they carry symbolism that can disturb the emotional harmony of the receiver.
Empty wallets attract financial strain
A stylish wallet or purse may seem thoughtful, but gifting it empty is considered unlucky as per Vastu. An empty wallet symbolises financial emptiness, loss of wealth, blocked income and sudden expenses. If you truly want to wish prosperity, slip in a small amount of money to invite abundance into the recipient’s life.
Sharp items bring sharp relationships
Knives, scissors, and other sharp objects are major Vastu red flags. They represent conflict and friction. Gifting sharp objects can unintentionally create tension between the giver and receiver. If a knife-set gift cannot be avoided, Vastu advises taking a small payment (even a coin) in return to neutralise the negative energy
Clocks should never be gifted
A clock symbolises time running out, and gifting it is believed to slow down a person’s growth. Many people associate it with life losing pace, delays in ambitions, and a lack of progress. If you wish success and momentum for someone, a clock is better avoided.
Disclaimer
“This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.”