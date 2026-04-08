Pakistan Or China: Who Brokered The Iran-US Ceasefire? Trump Reveals

Iran and the US agreed to halt the hostilities after both countries accepted a ceasefire deal reportedly brokered by Pakistan. Leaders from the US, Iran, including President Donald Trump, and Pakistan played an important role in mediating the talks and reaching a ceasefire deal. The deal was reached after Trump earlier made a threat, warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight.” However, new reports are emerging that China also played its role in securing the ceasefire deal. Even Trump acknowledged China’s role, saying ‘I hear the same.’

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump posted on his Truth Social handle.

How Pakistan Worked Through the Night To Secure The Iran Ceasefire

According to reports, Pakistan PM, Field Marshall Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister were involved in intense backchannel communication throughout the night as Trump’s 48-hour deadline was nearing.

Reports claim Pakistani leaders held multiple phone calls with Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister OF Iran Abbas Araghchi, and other leaders from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt.

The Last-minute Intervention From China To Push US For Ceasefire

The ceasefire proposal by Pakistan included the end of hostilities for two weeks and then a plan for direct talks in Islamabad on April 10. Iran has agreed to reopen the strategic waterway – the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran shared a list of 10 demands that Trump reportedly has accepted.

However, reports claim that the last-minute intervention from China led to the breakthrough. Reports say that a senior Chinese official directly spoke to Vance. The official reportedly backed Pakistan’s proposal and urged the US to accept the deal.

US-Iran Ceasefire

Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was a big day for world peace as the US-Iran war headed towards a ceasefire. Trump said that the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

“A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP” he said in a post on Truth Social.

The post came after Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’