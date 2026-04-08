Why Has India Asked Citizens To ‘Expeditiously Exit Iran’ After Ceasefire?

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Iran advised Indian citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible. Additionally, the embassy stated that the departure had to be coordinated with them. ‘In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,’ the embassy’s advisory stated.

India Asked Citizens To ‘Expeditiously Exit Iran’ After Ceasefire

‘It is emphasised once more that no attempt should be made to approach any international land border without first consulting and coordinating with the Embassy. The emergency lines for the Embassy are shown below. Mobile numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359 It further said, ‘Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.’ The advice was issued at the same time as US President Donald Trump announced a two-week double-sided truce, halted the ‘bombing and attack’ campaign against Iran, and declared that Iran’s 10-point program was feasible.

Iran-US Ceasefire: 10 Point Framework

Iran claims that their comprehensive 10 point framework serves as the foundation for a comprehensive resolution. “Non-aggression” and “Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz,” a vital global oil transit chokepoint, are two of the major principles that the United States is required to pledge to, according to the statement. Washington’s “Acceptance of enrichment,” which refers to Iran’s nuclear program and has long been a major source of controversy between the two countries and the international community, is one of the most important demands. The “Lifting all primary sanctions” and “Lifting all secondary sanctions,” which have negatively affected Iran’s economy over time, are among the broad economic relief measures that Tehran has called for.

What More Is Iran Demanding?

Iran’s demands for the “Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions” and the “Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions” pertaining to its nuclear operations go farther into the diplomatic and global sphere. If these demands are granted, global oversight mechanisms would be significantly reduced. Tehran has also demanded monetary compensation, demanding the “Payment of compensation to Iran” for losses sustained during the battle. It has called for the “Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region” as well as a more general “Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’