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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

Maithili Thakur, who officially entered politics in late 2025, is currently the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in India, representing the Alinagar constituency in Bihar for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maithili Thakur (Photo: X)
Maithili Thakur (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 8, 2026 14:01:10 IST

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Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

Popular folk singer turned politician Maithili Thakur has taken social media by storm following her recent election campaign appearances in Kerala. A video shared on X shows the young leader performing in a local language— presumably Malayalam—to connect with voters ahead of the 2026 Keralam Assembly Elections.

From Folk Sensation to Political Star

Maithili Thakur, who officially entered politics in late 2025, is currently the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in India, representing the Alinagar constituency in Bihar for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her transition from a National Creators Award winner to a key campaigner reflects the BJP’s strategy to leverage young, culturally rooted icons to expand its footprint in South India.

Key Highlights of Maithili Thankur’s Election Campaign

Cultural Diplomacy: Thakur’s use of local language and traditional musical elements is being seen as an effort to bridge the cultural gap between the North and South. “It is time for the state to take decisive steps toward development and a progressive future,” Thakur stated during a recent media interaction in Kerala.

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The “Viksit Keralam” Vision: During her rallies, she has consistently urged voters to support the BJP for a “Viksit Keralam” (Developed Kerala), focusing on themes of stability, development, and a progressive future.

Youth Outreach: As a 25-year-old lawmaker, her presence is specifically aimed at engaging younger voters and the growing “creator economy” demographic in the state.

Polarizing Reactions Of Maithili Thakur’s Singing In Local Language

While many locals and supporters have praised her for the effort to learn the regional language, the campaign has not been without controversy. On platforms like X, some users questioned her role, with critics labeling her a “rubber stamp” or debating whether an entertainer can effectively serve as a public servant. Others expressed concerns regarding “Hindi imposition,” despite her singing in the local tongue.

Election Timeline

The Kerala Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, with results expected on May 4, 2026. Thakur’s high-energy musical rallies are part of a broader push by the BJP to challenge the traditional dominance of the LDF and UDF alliances in the state.

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Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

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Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

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Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala
Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala
Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala
Viral Video: Maithili Thakur Sings In Local Language During Election Campaign In Kerala

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