LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the DNB PDCET 2026 examination.

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card
DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 13:49:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the admit card for the DNB PDCET 2026 examination. 

Those who had registered for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test can now download hall tickets from the official website. 

The entrance examination is due to take place on April 12, 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates should download their admit cards to avoid last-minute technical hitches and ensure a smooth exam-day experience. 

Why is the DNB PDCET admit card 2026 important

The DNB PDCET 2026 admit card is a compulsory document which is required for appearing in the exam.

All the details like name, roll number, exam centre, exam reporting timings and exam instructions are mentioned in the hall ticket.

Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination without the admit card, and it also serves as a means of identity verification on the day of the exam.

How to download the DNB PDCET admit card 2026

Aspirants can download their admit card by following simple steps

  • Firstly visit the official NBEMS website
  • Then click the DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card link
  • Next, write User ID and Password
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download or print a copy for future use

It is advisable to carry several printouts of the admit card in order to avoid inconvenience. 

What details are mentioned on the DNB PDCET admit card

The DNB PDCET 2026 exam will be conducted in English. The exam will be of the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) type.

Every question will have only one correct answer, and candidates must choose the best possible one.

The exam is designed to test the knowledge and information about the subjects in their respective medical fields. 

Check the official information bulletin for the detailed marking scheme and weightage for each subject. 

What is the DNB PDCET 2026 exam pattern

The DNB PDCET 2026 exam will be conducted in English and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Each question will have one correct answer, and candidates must select the most appropriate option.

The exam is designed to assess candidates’ subject knowledge and understanding in their respective medical disciplines.

Detailed marking schemes and subject-wise weightage are available in the official information bulletin.

When will DNB PDCET 2026 exam be held

Candidates can expect the exam dates to be announced soon. Candidates must be at the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.

They should avoid any last-minute delay on the exam day by preparing themselves in advance. 

It is recommended to carry a valid photo ID with the admit card for verification.

What should candidates keep in mind before the exam

Candidates should make sure that all the required documents are ready a day before the exam.

Candidates should frequently check the official NBEMS website for updates. They will publish any last-minute changes or announcements on the same page.

Now that the admit cards have been released, candidates should revise thoroughly and get ready to give their best in the upcoming exam.

Also Read: PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2026 Notification Released, Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Apply Dates

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DNB PDCETDNB PDCET admit card 2026DNB PDCET examDNB PDCET hall ticketNBEMS admit card

RELATED News

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings

Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details

JPSC City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Shortly at jpsc.gov.in, Check Exam City, OTR Login and Admit Card Schedule

TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

LATEST NEWS

Why Has India Asked Citizens To ‘Expeditiously Exit Iran’ After Ceasefire?

Pakistan Or China: Who Brokered The Iran-US Ceasefire? Trump Reveals

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

Is ChatGPT Responsible For Oracle Layoffs? $300 Billion Cloud Deal Adds Financial Pressure, Stock Falls 54% On Wall Street

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List

Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

‘Fear-Free Polls Or…’: Election Commission Sends Tough Message To TMC, Issues Stern Warning After Derek O’Brien Clash

This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

QUICK LINKS