DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the admit card for the DNB PDCET 2026 examination.

Those who had registered for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test can now download hall tickets from the official website.

The entrance examination is due to take place on April 12, 2026.

Candidates should download their admit cards to avoid last-minute technical hitches and ensure a smooth exam-day experience.

Why is the DNB PDCET admit card 2026 important

The DNB PDCET 2026 admit card is a compulsory document which is required for appearing in the exam.

All the details like name, roll number, exam centre, exam reporting timings and exam instructions are mentioned in the hall ticket.

Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination without the admit card, and it also serves as a means of identity verification on the day of the exam.

How to download the DNB PDCET admit card 2026

Aspirants can download their admit card by following simple steps

Firstly visit the official NBEMS website

Then click the DNB PDCET 2026 Admit Card link

Next, write User ID and Password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download or print a copy for future use

It is advisable to carry several printouts of the admit card in order to avoid inconvenience.

What details are mentioned on the DNB PDCET admit card

The DNB PDCET 2026 exam will be conducted in English. The exam will be of the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) type.

Every question will have only one correct answer, and candidates must choose the best possible one.

The exam is designed to test the knowledge and information about the subjects in their respective medical fields.

Check the official information bulletin for the detailed marking scheme and weightage for each subject.

What is the DNB PDCET 2026 exam pattern

The DNB PDCET 2026 exam will be conducted in English and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Each question will have one correct answer, and candidates must select the most appropriate option.

The exam is designed to assess candidates’ subject knowledge and understanding in their respective medical disciplines.

Detailed marking schemes and subject-wise weightage are available in the official information bulletin.

When will DNB PDCET 2026 exam be held

Candidates can expect the exam dates to be announced soon. Candidates must be at the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.

They should avoid any last-minute delay on the exam day by preparing themselves in advance.

It is recommended to carry a valid photo ID with the admit card for verification.

What should candidates keep in mind before the exam

Candidates should make sure that all the required documents are ready a day before the exam.

Candidates should frequently check the official NBEMS website for updates. They will publish any last-minute changes or announcements on the same page.

Now that the admit cards have been released, candidates should revise thoroughly and get ready to give their best in the upcoming exam.

Also Read: PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2026 Notification Released, Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Apply Dates