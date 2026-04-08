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Home > World News > Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List

Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List

Iran agrees to a 2-week ceasefire amid the ongoing US-Israel Iran conflict.

Iran agrees to a 2-week ceasefire amid the ongoing US-Israel Iran conflict. Photo: X/ANI
Iran agrees to a 2-week ceasefire amid the ongoing US-Israel Iran conflict. Photo: X/ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Last updated: April 8, 2026 13:43:37 IST

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Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List

Iran agrees to a 2-week ceasefire amid the ongoing US-Israel Iran conflict as they are ready to set talks with the US in Islamabad on Friday. 

Trump says he won’t expand attacks on Iran, saying that it depends on Iran agreeing to ceasefire guidelines and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

What Are Iran’s 10-Plan Proposals For Ceasefire?

Iran has shared a big 10-point plan to end the war, including the proposal for permanently stopping the fight. Donald Trump calls it a “very significant step” but the proposal is still not enough for a ceasefire.

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The key proposals brought by Iran include:

  1. Complete cessation of the war on Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen

  2. Complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit

  3. Ending all conflicts in the region in their entirety

  4. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz but will charge $2 million per vessel. The amount goes to Oman, which is also located across the passage, reported by The New York Times.

  5. Establishing a protocol and conditions to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

  6. Full payment of compensation for reconstruction costs to Iran

  7. Full commitment to lifting sanctions on Iran

  8. Release of Iranian funds and frozen assets held by the United States

  9. Iran fully commits to not seeking possession of any nuclear weapons

  10. Immediate ceasefire takes effect on all fronts immediately upon approval of the above conditions.

Trump’s Response To Iran’s 10-Proposals

While speaking at the White House Trump acknowledges the offer but also refers that it is falling short and is not enough for a ceasefire.

“It’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step,” he said. “It’s not good enough. But it’s a very significant step.” he added.

Trump also warned Iran by saying that if Iran doesn’t accept the demands made by the US, then he will conduct massive strikes that will have a long impact on Iran.

“It will take them 100 years to rebuild,” he said.

Trump also suggested, the situation inside Iran has changed after the recent strikes. “We’re dealing with different people now,” he said. “They’re smarter. They’re sharper, I think less radical.” he added.

Also Read: US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

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Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List

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Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List
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Iran’s 10 Demands To End War With US: Accept Uranium Enrichment, Lift Sanctions, Open Strait Of Hormuz – Full List
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