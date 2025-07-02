Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas

The Nobel Prize represents the highest achievement in fields like Peace, Literature, Medicine, Physics, and more. This photo gallery explores the top 7 countries that have produced the most Nobel laureates celebrating their contributions to global progress and human advancement.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
1/7

United States – 423 Nobel Laureates

The U.S. tops the list with over 400 Nobel Prize winners, especially dominant in science, economics, and medicine. American universities and institutions play a major role in global research and thought leadership.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
2/7

United Kingdom – 143 Nobel Laureates

The UK has made immense contributions in physics, chemistry, and literature. British institutions like Oxford and Cambridge have nurtured numerous Nobel minds over decades.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
3/7

Germany – 115 Nobel Laureates

Known for its contributions to physics and chemistry, Germany has produced pioneering thinkers, including Albert Einstein. Many German Nobelists shaped modern scientific understanding.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
4/7

France – 76 Nobel Laureates

France is renowned for its Nobel achievements in Literature and Peace, alongside significant work in physics and medicine. Its artistic and intellectual legacy shines through its laureates.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
5/7

Sweden – 34 Nobel Laureates

Sweden, the birthplace of the Nobel Prize, has not only hosted but also produced winners in medicine, chemistry, and peace upholding its tradition of innovation and neutrality.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
6/7

Russia/USSR – 31 Nobel Laureates

Russia and the former USSR boast laureates in physics, literature, and peace, including prominent figures like Mikhail Gorbachev and Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image
7/7

Japan – 31 Nobel Laureates

Japan has steadily climbed the Nobel ranks, especially in Physics, Chemistry, and Medicine. Its focus on research and innovation has earned global recognition.

7 Countries With the Most Nobel Prize Winners Who Shaped the World Through Science, Peace & Ideas - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?