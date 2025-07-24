7 Must Have Bedroom Plants That Enhance Air Quality And Boost Oxygen Levels Overnight
This topic explores a select group of plants that continue to release oxygen during the night, unlike most others that reverse their respiratory process after sunset. These plants are known for improving indoor air quality, enhancing sleep, and serving as natural air purifiers, making them ideal additions to bedrooms and living rooms.
Snake Plant
They are also known as mother in law's tongue, one of the top oxygen producing plants at night. It is low maintenance and filters toxin, making it perfect for bedrooms.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera releases oxygen during the night, helps in improving indoor air quality and thrives with minimal care, it is best for placing near a sunny window or on your nighstand.
Areca Palm
The Areca Palm acts as a natural humidifier and oxygen booster. It releases oxygen at night and removes airborne toxins, contributing to a more restful environment.
Tulsi
Tulsi is known for its medical and air purifying qualities. It releases oxygen round the clock and is believed to absorb harmful gases.
Peace Lily
Peace lily produces oxygen at night while also removing toxins, also adds a calming touch to bedrooms and offices.
Neem Plant
It is better suited for outdoor or large indoor spaces, known for releasing oxygen at night and has antibacterial properties. It contributes to overall freshness round the surroundings.
Gerbera Daisy
These flowers are more than just decorative, it produces oxygen at night and can help improve sleep quality, for those with breathing problems or sleep apnea.
