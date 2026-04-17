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Home > Regionals News > Amravati Viral MMS: Man Providing Room To Ayan Ahmed To Film Sex Videos With Girls Arrested | New Shocking Details

Amravati Viral MMS: Man Providing Room To Ayan Ahmed To Film Sex Videos With Girls Arrested | New Shocking Details

Four more arrests have been made in the Amravati viral mms video scandal, including individuals accused of circulating obscene content and facilitating the main accused’s crimes.

Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)
Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 08:27:28 IST

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Amravati Viral MMS: Man Providing Room To Ayan Ahmed To Film Sex Videos With Girls Arrested | New Shocking Details

Amravati Viral MMS: The case has led to the further investigation of a broader group of accused individuals with four additional individuals arrested in relation to the scandal of Amravati viral mms. The three of the recently arrested, police said, were involved in the distribution of obscene videos and a fourth was a man who supposedly offered his room to the main suspect, Ayan Ahmed, where the sexual exploitation of victims occurred. The arrests appear as part of a continued crackdown on anyone directly or indirectly connected to the case which has raised much concern in the region.

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Are Arrested Till Now?

Amravati Viral MMS: The police had earlier arrested Ayan Ahmed and Uzer Khan, Mohammad Saad and Tabrez Khan. They have been alleged to target girls studying in two coaching institutes in Amravati, seduce them under the guise of something and sexually harass them. Investigators have shown that the accused did not just capture the objectionable videos and pictures of the victims, but also shared them in social media sites, which further added to the trauma experienced by the survivors. The case has brought to the fore critical issues of safety and exploitation of young students.

Amravati Viral MMS: Man Providing Room To Ayan Ahmed To Film Sex Videos With Girls Arrested

Amravati Viral MMS: Recent arrests involve Aifaz Khan, Mohammad Imran and Sheikh Naveed who were suspected of forwarding the obscene material which they had received. Moreover, a 20 year old student, Manav Sugandhe, who went to Wardha but is presently a student in Amravati was also arrested. According to police investigations, Sugandhe had rented his room to Ayan Ahmed on an hourly basis, and was aware that this was to be used in illegal activities. In the operation, the police confiscated various electronic gadgets, including a laptop, tablet, hard disk and five mobile phones, all of which have been submitted to forensic examination to get more evidence.

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Amravati Viral MMS Case 

Amravati Viral MMS: Given these developments, police officials have been concerned that there are still a lot of victims who are reluctant to come forward. According to Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, a few of the affected girls are not willing to make any formal complaints because of fear and social stigma. Law enforcement has guaranteed total confidentiality and have urged victims to cooperate with the investigation. In the meantime a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar is constituted to investigate the case in detail. The SIT has 10 officers and 35 staff and the police have also called on the populace to provide any information that might be of help in seeing all those involved to justice.

Also Read: Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

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Amravati Viral MMS: Man Providing Room To Ayan Ahmed To Film Sex Videos With Girls Arrested | New Shocking Details
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