‘Assi’ OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch, Cast, Plot, And What To Expect From Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama

After a modest run in theatres, Assi is now set to reach a wider audience through its digital release. The film, led by Taapsee Pannu and directed by Anubhav Sinha, has stayed in the spotlight for its bold subject and intense storytelling.

When And Where To Watch Assi

The courtroom drama will begin streaming on ZEE5 from April 17. The film had earlier released in cinemas on February 20, 2026, and received strong critical appreciation despite a limited box office run.

With its OTT release, the makers are hoping the film connects with a larger audience, especially those who prefer watching content-driven cinema at home.

A Story Rooted In Reality

Assi tackles the issue of sexual violence and the legal battle that follows. The story revolves around a lawyer, played by Taapsee Pannu, who fights for justice in a brutal assault case.

Furthermore, the narrative draws attention to deeper concerns such as victim-blaming, systemic failures, and the struggles survivors face within the legal system. The title itself reflects the disturbing number of such cases reported daily, underlining the film’s central theme.

Strong Performances And Familiar Collaboration

The film marks Taapsee Pannu’s third collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Thappad. Alongside her, actors like Kani Kusruti, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play key roles.

Known for choosing socially relevant scripts, Taapsee once again takes on a performance-driven role, with early reviews highlighting the film’s restrained yet powerful tone.

What To Expect

Assi is not a typical courtroom drama filled with dramatic twists. Instead, it focuses on realism, uncomfortable questions, and the emotional weight of its subject.

Viewers can expect a serious, thought-provoking film that prioritises storytelling over spectacle. With its OTT release, Assi is likely to find a stronger response from audiences looking for meaningful cinema.

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