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Home > World News > Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire after US-led talks and diplomatic push for peace.

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Photo: ANI
Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Photo: ANI

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 16, 2026 21:38:36 IST

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Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

“Excellent conversations,” Trump said as he announced a 10-day Israel–Lebanon ceasefire following an intensive US diplomatic push. The agreement comes after high-level talks aimed at de-escalating tensions and opening the door to lasting peace.

(This is a breaking news story…)

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Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

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Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

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Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push
Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push
Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push
Trump Hails ‘Excellent Conversations’ While Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After US Mediation Push

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