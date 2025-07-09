LIVE TV
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
  • 7 Plants That Bring Bad Luck Indoors: Invite Good Luck Into Your House

7 Plants That Bring Bad Luck Indoors: Invite Good Luck Into Your House

Plants like cactus, dead or dying plants, and bonsai trees believed to bring negative energy and bad luck into homes. Bring mindful of plant choices can improve the overall harmony and luck in your living space.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
1/7

Cactus

They are popular for low maintenance, cacti are believed to bring negative energy. Removing them can help open up positive vibes.

2/7

Dead or dying plants

Any plant that looks unhealthy symbolizes bar luck. Removing these plants clears space for fresh energy.

3/7

Bonsai trees

In some of the cultures, bonsai is associated with restricted growth and trapped energy. By removing these trees, help your home feel more expansive.

4/7

Black thorn

It is linked with bad misfortune, these plants are best kept out of living space and avoid negativity.

5/7

Aloe vera (in excess)

No doubt, Aloe vera is a good plant with a lot of benefits, having these too many can cause energy imbalance and create tension in the home.

6/7

Snake plant (in bedroom)

This plant is great for air purification, but in bedroom can cause restless energy and disturbed sleep.

7/7

Weeping fig

This plant can cause nervousness when kept indoors for long, so it is better removed for peace of mind.

Disclaimer: All the information provided is just for general knowledge purposes.

