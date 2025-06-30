Live Tv
  • 7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More

Saawan isn’t just about rain and greenery, it’s one of the most spiritually powerful months in the Hindu calendar. From food habits to lifestyle choices, some things are best avoided to keep our minds pure, bodies healthy and heart aligned with higher energy. Here are some important things to avoid during Saawan.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 30, 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
1/7

Eating Non Veg

Monsoon makes digestion weaker, so plant-based meals are gentler on the system. Meat is considered "tamasic", which main increase aggression, laziness or lethargy— all opposite to the calm and devotion this month encourages.

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
2/7

Eating onion or garlic

Eating onion or garlic may increase desire and dull spiritual awareness. Devotees prefer pure, calming foods like fruits, milk and grains to stay focus and clean in mind and body.

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
3/7

Over eating

Over eating or having oily food may cause bloating, sluggishness and even infections— which is going against the health and balance saawan promotes.

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
4/7

Wearing Black

Black absorbs heat and energy and traditionally it is associated with mourning or negativity. In contrast, saawan is seen as the time of renewal, fertility joy and devotion.

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
5/7

Negative Speech or Fighting

Words are powerful and saawan is a time to align your actions and thoughts with purity and kindness.

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
6/7

Drinking Alcohol

Alcohol and tobacco are considered impure and can cloud your mind and body. Also, with whether changes and humidity, your body is more vulnerable to toxins and avoiding these helps boost immunity.

7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
7/7

Wasting water

Monsoon month already bring waterlogging and shortage in some areas, conversation becomes an act of devotion and responsibility.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

