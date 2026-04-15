Another Failure For Pakistan Incoming? Donald Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close to Over’ As Asim Munir Reaches Tehran For Round Two Of Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could be nearing its end, asking the world to brace for an “amazing two days” as diplomatic efforts intensify. His remarks came as Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran to help prevent a fresh escalation.

The push for diplomacy comes after recent talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. However, officials from multiple countries have indicated that both sides may return to Pakistan for another round of negotiations in the coming days.

Diplomatic Push Gains Momentum

Pakistan’s military confirmed that Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts. A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Munir, who had played a key role in earlier talks, was heading there “to narrow gaps” between the two sides.

“I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead,” Donald Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to a post on X. He also suggested that extending the current two-week ceasefire may not be necessary.

Trump Signals Optimism, Talks May Resume

“I think it’s close to over, yeah. I mean I view it as very close to over,” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly.”

Officials from Pakistan, Iran, and Gulf countries have also indicated that both sides could soon return to Islamabad.

Last weekend’s talks had ended without an agreement to end the war, which began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes, triggering Iranian retaliation and renewed clashes involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Naval Tensions Rise Amid Blockade

The situation at sea remains tense as the U.S. continues its blockade of Iranian ports. Oil prices, after briefly falling, edged up to around $95 per barrel following disruptions in trade.

The U.S. military said it had intercepted multiple vessels, including the sanctioned Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry, which was seen turning back through the Strait of Hormuz. A U.S. destroyer also stopped two oil tankers trying to leave Iran’s Chabahar port, according to officials.

Iran Warns of Retaliation, Trade Risks Grow

Despite avoiding a direct naval confrontation so far, tensions remain high. An Iranian supertanker reportedly crossed the strait toward Imam Khomeini port despite the blockade, according to Fars News Agency.

Iran’s joint military command warned it could halt trade flows across key waterways including the Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the U.S. blockade continues. In response, Trump warned of escalation, saying, “…We could take out every one of their bridges in one hour. We could take out every one of their power plants, electric power plants, in one hour. We don’t want to do that…so we’ll see what happens.”

Return to Talks Hinges on Key Issues

Trump told the New York Post that U.S. negotiators were likely to return to Pakistan, crediting Munir for doing a “great job” in moderating talks. Vice President JD Vance also said Trump is aiming for a “grand bargain,” though mistrust between the two sides remains a major hurdle.

A key sticking point is Iran’s nuclear programme. The U.S. has proposed a 20-year suspension of nuclear activity, while Iran has suggested a shorter 3 to 5-year pause. Discussions also include demands for lifting sanctions and removing enriched nuclear material from Iran.

Regional Complications Continue

Back-channel talks have reportedly made some progress, with sources saying gaps are narrowing ahead of a possible new round of negotiations. However, the situation remains complicated by ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.

Israel and the U.S. say these operations are not part of the ceasefire, while Iran disagrees. Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet to discuss a possible Lebanon ceasefire, following rare talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington.

Also Read: ‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif