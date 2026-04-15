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Home > World News > ‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is the country’s de facto leader, claiming key decisions are being made by the military, not Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Army Chief Asim Munir Seen as De Facto Leader (Image: X)
Army Chief Asim Munir Seen as De Facto Leader (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 19:49:19 IST

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‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said there are “no two opinions” that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is the country’s de facto leader, stressing that real decision-making power currently lies with the military.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chaudhry pointed out that US President Donald Trump referred to Munir as Pakistan’s leader, while “not even bothering to talk about” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting what he described as the military’s dominant role in the country’s power structure.

Army Chief Asim Munir Seen as De Facto Leader

“There are no two opinions that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now rests with the Army chief — the Field Marshal,” Chaudhry stated when asked about Munir taking centre stage during the recent Islamabad talks.

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“At the moment, even yesterday, if you see, President Donald Trump referred to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir as the leader of Pakistan and did not even bother to mention Shehbaz Sharif. That makes it very clear — there are no two opinions that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is the de facto leader of Pakistan,” Chaudhry added.

Islamabad Talks and Pakistan’s Economic Concerns

Pakistan recently hosted delegations from the US and Iran in Islamabad for talks aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. Chaudhry noted that the broader geopolitical situation is having a direct impact on Pakistan’s economy.

“The war must end, and we get back to normal. The economic impact in Pakistan is obviously far greater because, you know, the kind of pressure on our foreign reserves cannot afford such an expensive import. And, as you know, oil prices and gas prices have really gone up. The people of Pakistan, especially the middle class, are already feeling the heat, and it’s getting difficult, very difficult, actually,” he said.

Rising Prices and Impact on Common People

Chaudhry further highlighted how the ongoing tensions have disrupted key supplies and worsened economic pressure on ordinary citizens. He pointed out that rising fuel and fertiliser costs are creating a ripple effect across sectors.

The tensions have disrupted fertiliser and fuel supplies, driving up global food prices and raising concerns over food security, particularly in import-dependent and developing countries like Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account   

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Tags: asim munirFawad Chaudhryhome-hero-pos-8pakistanShehbaz Sharif

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‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

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‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

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‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif
‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif
‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif
‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

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