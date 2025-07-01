Live Tv
Alia Bhatt’s Unstoppable Fashion Diaries: From Red Carpets to Runway Drama

Alia Bhatt’s fashion journey showcases her fearless style evolution — from dazzling sarees and bold plunging gowns to edgy bralette-blazer combos and futuristic metallic couture. Each look reveals a different facet of her personality, effortlessly blending glamour, tradition, and modern sass to keep her always in the spotlight.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Metallic Maven

This daring look turns Alia into a modern art masterpiece. The metallic molded bustier brings runway couture to life, proving she’s fearless in pushing the boundaries of high fashion.

Retro Disco Muse

With tousled hair and soft makeup, Alia’s sequin cut-out gown channels disco nostalgia. Under warm lights, the look radiates effortless party energy, perfect for a night of dancing and dazzle.

Bordeaux Beauty

Alia proves that simplicity can be sensational. With sleek straight hair and a bold neckline, she lets the rich hue and daring cut speak volumes, a lesson in timeless, powerful dressing.

Golden Noir Elegance

This look is all about bold contrasts. Alia pairs a timeless black satin saree with a heavily embellished gold blouse, keeping her hair slicked back to highlight the daring backless cut. The minimal accessories let the outfit do all the talking, radiating sophisticated allure.

Urban Cool Meets Couture

With a printed bralette peeking through an oversized dark blazer, Alia channels effortless street chic. Cream trousers break the monotony, while soft waves and glowing skin bring an easy balance to this edgy-meets-elegant look.

Power Florals & Subtle Romance

Alia shines in a floral embroidered cropped blazer layered over a gentle bralette, tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers. It’s a masterclass in blending femininity with structured style, finished with understated jewelry and soft makeup for a dreamy, contemporary vibe.

Disco Dreams & Golden Glow

In a deep chocolate sequin dress with a playful front cut-out, Alia channels retro disco chic. The metallic sparkle dances beautifully under the golden backdrop, while her tousled hair and natural makeup keep the look modern, sultry, and undeniably captivating.

