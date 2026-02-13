‘Amos Alexander’ OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Release Date- Everything About Aju Varghese Malayalam Thriller Movie
‘Amos Alexander’ OTT Release: The Malayalam thriller Amos Alexander, starring Aju Varghese in a gripping lead role, is gearing up for its much-anticipated OTT release. After drawing attention for its intense storyline and performances, the film is now set to reach a wider audience on streaming. Here’s a deep dive into Amos Alexander OTT release date, release platform, story, cast, and more.
Amos Alexander OTT: Release Date
Amos Alexander is set to release on February 20, 2026, following its blockbuster theatrical release. Fans are all excited to watch Aju Varghese movie comfortably at home.
Amos Alexander: OTT Release Platform
Amos Alexander is scheduled to stream on two major OTT platform- Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium. Aju Varghese will be available with English subtitles.
Amos Alexander: Cast
Amos Alexander cast members are Dayana Hameed, Jaffeer Idukki, Tara Amala Joseph, Nadirsha, Asharaf Pilakkal, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Sunil Sukhada.
Amos Alexander: Story
Amos Alexander story follows a crime journalsit whose life takes a dramatic turn after a chance encounter. He comes face-to-face with a convicted criminal who claims to have commited a chilling offence. The meeting sets off a disturbing chain of events, pushing the journalist into a tense and unpredictable journey.