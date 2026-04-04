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Home > Entertainment News > TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is expected to be out in Diwali this year.

TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 4, 2026 11:27:57 IST

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TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

The highly anticipated of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana was released in Mumbai on Hanuman Jayanti 2026. It unveiled the first look of Ranbir as Lord Ram and fans have been gushing over it. While many have been reacting to the Nitesh Tiwari film, in the latest, actor and politician Nitish Bharadwaj has reviewed the teaser. Bharadwaj played Lord Ram in B. R. Chopra’s 2001 Ramayan and also gained popularity as he took on the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat (1988-89).

What Did Nitish Bharadwaj Say On Ramayana Teaser?

In an interview with Times Now, Nitish Bharadwaj extended his best wishes to the Ramayana team and said, “Ramayana in a global avatar. Best wishes to Nitesh Tiwari & the team.”

Previously, celebrities like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand expressed their views on the teaser. KJo mentioned, “CANNOT WAIT!!!! Ranbir Kapoor embodies Lord Rama with divine reverence and piousness… his last turn on hearing his name was the pièce de résistance of this spectacular first look…..” 

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Siddharth, on the other hand, penned, “SPECTACULAR! Ranbir has nailed it as Lord Rama for me. I cannot wait to celebrate Diwali this year with #Ramayana on the biggest screen! Nitesh sir your craft is just awe-inspiring. Namit you have done what you promised!”

However, the best review came from Ranbir’s proud wife Alia Bhatt. In a virtual interaction, Alia Bhatt asked fans to show their support to the teaser, calling it ‘out of this world’.

Know About the Ramayana Teaser

The mythological epic has an ensemble cast with Sai Pallavi taking on the role of Sita and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman. Yash has been roped in to play Ravana and he is also a co-producer.

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the project will be released in two parts. The first instalment is expected to be out in Diwali this year while the next part will likely be out in Diwali 2027.

Ramayana is an ancient epic that follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. As mentioned by IMDb, their story of love, duty and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Gives Shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser, Calls It ‘Out of This World’

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TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

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TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

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TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’
TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’
TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’
TV’s Lord Ram Fame Nitish Bharadwaj Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser: ‘Global Avatar’

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