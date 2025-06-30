Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine

This photo gallery celebrates 7 stunning Bollywood actresses who are over 40 and proudly unmarried, proving that age is just a number and marriage is a personal choice—not a necessity. From powerhouse performers like Tabu and Sushmita Sen to graceful icons like Ameesha Patel and Divya Dutta, these women continue to shine in their careers and personal lives without conforming to societal expectations. Their journeys highlight independence, self-love, and the freedom to define happiness on their own terms, making them true inspirations for women everywhere.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 30, 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
1/7

TABU (Born: 4 November 1971)

One of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, Tabu is known for her powerful performances in films like Chandni Bar, Haider, and Andhadhun. At 50+ she remains single by choice and continues to redefine what success and happiness look like beyond societal norms.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
2/7

SUSHMITA SEN ( Born: 19 November 1975)

Former Miss Universe and a single mom of two adopted daughters. She's been in the headlines for her bold choices and unshakable confidence, she proves that love and marriage aren't the only goals in life.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
3/7

AMEESHA PATEL (Born: 9 June 1975)

At 40+, Ameesha still turns heads with her beauty and energy, she continues to focus on her career and personal happiness, living life on her own terms.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
4/7

TANISHA MUKERJI (Born: 3 March 1978)

Despite coming from a family deeply rooted in Bollywood, Tanishaa has stayed unmarried and open about it. She’s often spoken about self love and enjoying life fully regardless of age or relationship status.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
5/7

NAGMA (Born: 25 December 1974)

A popular name in Bollywood and South Indian cinema during the '90s, Nagma chose to step away from films and later entered politics. She remains unmarried and is admired for her spiritual outlook and independent lifestyle.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
6/7

DIVYA DUTTA (Born: 25 September 1977)

A National Award-winning actress, Divya Dutta is known for her versatility and raw talent. Unmarried and fearless, she continues to be a strong voice in Indian cinema, reminding everyone that fulfillment comes in many forms.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image
7/7

NARGIS FAKHRI (Born: 20 October 1979)

Though she's been linked to a few relationships, Nargis remains unmarried at 40+. With her international background and free-spirited vibe, she embraces life as an adventure, breaking stereotypes about age and relationship status.

Bold, Beautiful & Over 40: Bollywood Divas Who Don’t Need A Ring To Shine - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?