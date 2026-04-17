PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Standings: Islamabad United kept up their good play by beating Karachi Kings by 8 wickets. This put them in second place on the table and gave the hosts their third straight loss.

Karachi was asked to bat, but they never got going and only scored 150 runs for 6 wickets. Jason Roy hit 39 runs in an aggressive way, while Reeza Hendricks held the fort with an unbeaten 51. But disciplined bowling led by Shadab Khan, who took out important batters, and sharp fielding kept the Kings to just 30 runs in the last five overs.

Islamabad was very precise from the start in response. Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway put together a 93-run opening stand that won the match. Minhas scored 58 runs and Conway finished with 53 runs.

Shadab Khan then added a quick cameo to finish the chase in just 16 overs, sealing a big win and showing that Islamabad is serious about winning the title.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 PSZ 7 6 0 1 13 +2.404 2 ISU 7 4 2 1 9 +1.481 3 MS 6 4 2 0 8 +0.527 4 HYDK 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 5 KRK 6 3 3 0 6 -1.501 6 QTG 6 2 4 0 4 +0.258 7 LHQ 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 8 RWP 6 0 6 0 0 -1.821

PSL 2026: Who won the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match?

Islamabad United won the match convincingly by 8 wickets, chasing down the target in just 16 overs.

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) leads the table with 13 points from 7 matches.

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) is currently at the bottom of the table, having lost all 6 of the matches they have played.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) is the only undefeated team remaining, with 6 wins and 1 “No Result” in their 7 outings.

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