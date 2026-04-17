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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians — Check Latest Standings on April 16 — PBKS, MI, CSK, DC, SRH, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR

IPL 2026 Points Table After Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians — Check Latest Standings on April 16 — PBKS, MI, CSK, DC, SRH, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR

Punjab Kings climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after defeating the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS remain unbeaten, while MI slipped to ninth. RCB and Rajasthan Royals continue strong runs in standings.

PBKS defeated the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI
PBKS defeated the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 17, 2026 00:14:58 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians — Check Latest Standings on April 16 — PBKS, MI, CSK, DC, SRH, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR

IPL 2026 Points Table: Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to reach the top of the IPL 2026 standings. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit put on yet another dominating performance in the league. Having finished as runner-up in the previous season, PBKS have started the 19th season of the Indian Premier League right where they left off. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians, after suffering their fourth win on the bounce, find themselves in ninth position on the points table. It was Arshdeep Singh who starred for the visitors at the Wankhede Stadium as they handed the five-time champions a huge loss. Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh hit fifties in the second innings to chase down the target with 21 balls left to spare.

Meanwhile, the defending champions are in second place on the points table right after the Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals, too, have been dominating the leaderboard. The 2008 champions suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Orange Army, despite missing their captain, Pat Cummins are in fourth position on the table.

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

5

4

0

1

9

+1.067

2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

5

4

0

1

8

+1.503

3

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

5

4

0

1

8

+0.889

4

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

5

2

3

0

4

+0.576

5

Delhi Capitals (DC)

4

2

2

0

4

+0.322

6

Gujarat Titans (GT)

4

2

2

0

4

-0.029

7

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

5

2

3

0

4

-0.804

8

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

5

2

3

0

4

-0.846

9

Mumbai Indians (MI)

5

1

4

0

2

-1.706

10

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

5

0

4

1

1

-1.383

Where are the Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2026 points table?

The Chennai Super Kings are positioned eighth on the points table after registering back-to-back wins. The five-time champions defeated the Delhi Capitals to break their three-match losing streak. In their following game, CSK defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders.

What is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 points table position?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won four of their five games in IPL 2026. Led by Rajat Patidar, the defending champions are placed second on the IPL 2026 standings.

Which is the only undefeated team in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings is the only undefeated team in the IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings have won four out of their five games so far in the tournament. One of their clashes against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens was washed out earlier in the season. Thanks to their undefeated streak in the tournament, PBKS find themselves at the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

Where are the Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2026 standings?

The Mumbai Indians are positioned ninth on the points table after having lost four of their five games this season. The five-time champions won their opening clash of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders but have come short since then in their next four games against DC, RR, RCB, and PBKS. 

Also Read: IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Highlights: Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Prabshimran Star As Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets at Wankhede

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Tags: arshdeep singhIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableIPL standingsMI vs PBKSMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians vs Punjab KingsPrabhsimran Singhpunjab kingsshreyas iyer

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians — Check Latest Standings on April 16 — PBKS, MI, CSK, DC, SRH, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR
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