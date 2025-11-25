ChatGPT Shopping Research Tool Introduced: Features, Benefits & Complete User Guide

How to Use ChatGPT Shopping Research Tool

When you ask a shopping-related question, ChatGPT will automatically recommend using the shopping research tool. You can tap the prompt to begin or choose “shopping research” from the (+) menu. Once activated, ChatGPT opens a visual interface where you can chat and give feedback on product suggestions to refine the results.

You simply describe what you need and respond to follow-up questions about your budget, the intended user, or the features that matter most. If memory is enabled, the tool can personalize the research even more.