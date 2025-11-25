ChatGPT Shopping Research Tool Introduced: Features, Benefits & Complete User Guide
OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT shopping research tool, designed to simplify the way users compare products, read reviews, and make smarter buying decisions. The feature uses AI to scan thousands of sources, analyse specifications, and present clear, personalised recommendations within seconds.
ChatGPT Shopping Research
OpenAI said, “Shopping research is starting to roll out today on mobile and web for logged-in ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. To help with holiday shopping, we’re making nearly unlimited usage available to all plans through the holidays.”
ChatGPT Shopping Research Tool: Features
OpenAI shopping features include automatically comparing products across brands, prices, specs, and reviews. Suggest items based on your budget, needs, and preferences. Scans thousands of listings, reviews, and expert opinions for up-to-date information. Summarizes genuine customer reviews, highlights pros/cons, and flags common issues.
How to Use ChatGPT Shopping Research Tool
When you ask a shopping-related question, ChatGPT will automatically recommend using the shopping research tool. You can tap the prompt to begin or choose “shopping research” from the (+) menu. Once activated, ChatGPT opens a visual interface where you can chat and give feedback on product suggestions to refine the results.
You simply describe what you need and respond to follow-up questions about your budget, the intended user, or the features that matter most. If memory is enabled, the tool can personalize the research even more.
ChatGPT Shopping Research Tool: Track Discounts, Deals, Delivery Options
The new shopping research tool lets ChatGPT users browse multiple categories with real-time information on prices, reviews, and availability. With these features, users can track discounts, check delivery options, and make smarter buying decisions. ChatGPT can even offer personalized recommendations based on queries like “best laptops under $1,000” or “eco-friendly kitchen appliances.”