‘Desh Ki Betiyan’ Shine Bright: Women Leading At Republic Day 2026 Parade Today
The 2026 Republic Day parade establishes a new military tradition which displays women officers who command operational combat units and all-male military units and advanced technological combat units.
Assistant Commandant Simran Bala (CRPF)
She is the first female officer to lead an all-male contingent of 140 personnel in the parade's history. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, she previously served in the "Bastariya" battalion during anti-Naxal operations.
Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar (IAF)
A former NCC cadet from Haryana, she has the prestigious honor of assisting President Droupadi Murmu during the unfurling of the Tricolour. Her role represents the high-level ceremonial and administrative leadership of women in the Indian Air Force.
Captain Hansja Sharma (Army Aviation)
As India’s first woman Rudra attack helicopter pilot, she is leading the 251 Army Aviation Squadron. She was the first woman to win the "Silver Cheetah" trophy for best combat aviator during her training.
Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma (Indian Coast Guard)
A second-generation officer, she is leading the all-women Indian Coast Guard contingent for the second time. She is also a top athlete, recently winning a grueling triathlon featuring sea swimming and a full marathon.
Captain Samira Z. Buttar (Indian Army)
A fourth-generation officer, she is leading the Integrated Operations Centre (IOC) tableau, which focuses on the success of "Operation Sindoor." She chose to perform her duties today as a tribute to her late father, an Army veteran who recently passed away.
Captain Harshita Raghav (Remount Veterinary Corps)
She is commanding the first-ever diverse animal contingent, featuring anti-drone raptors, Bactrian camels, and indigenous dog breeds. As one of the first women in the RVC, she bridges the gap between veterinary science and frontline military logistics.